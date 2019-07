Amazon Prime Day device deals include $30 tablets, $15 Fire TV Stick, $22 Echo Dot

Amazon Prime day officially begins on July 15th. But Amazon jumped the gun a bit and launched Prime Day deals on its first-party hardware on July 14th.

That means if you have an Amazon Prime membership you can pick up a Fire tablet for as little as $30, a Fire TV Stick for as little as $15, an Echo Dot for just $22. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

More deals will go live at midnight Pacific/3:00AM Eastern on July 15th and run through July 16th.

Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon Fire TV

Echo/Alexa smart speakers

Echo/Alexa smart displays

Kindle