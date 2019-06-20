Vivo’s 120W fast charger refuels a 4,000 battery in 13 minutes, might not burn down your house

The fast charging wars continue. A few months after Xiaomi unveiled new technology that can charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes, rival Chinese phone maker Vivo says it can do the same thing in 13 minutes.

That would make the company’s 120W Super FlashCharge the fastest technology around for quickly refueling batteries in mobile devices.

Don’t need a full charge? Then you can plug in for an even shorter period of time — according to a Vivo employee it takes just 5 minutes to go from 0 to 50 percent.

There’s no word on when you’ll actually be able to buy a phone that supports 120W fast charging or how Vivo is dissipating the heat that this kind of charger is likely to generate. But Vivo is expected to show off the tech in person at MWC Shanghai, which takes place next week.

For now the fastest charging smartphone on the market is probably the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition with a 50W fast charger that can take a 3,400 mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in 35 minutes.

via GSM Arena, MySmartPrice, and The Verge