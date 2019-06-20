Vivo’s 120W fast charger refuels a 4,000 battery in 13 minutes, might not burn down your house

The fast charging wars continue. A few months after Xiaomi unveiled new technology that can charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes, rival Chinese phone maker Vivo says it can do the same thing in 13 minutes.
That would make the company’s 120W Super FlashCharge the fastest technology around for quickly refueling batteries in mobile devices.
Don’t need a full charge? Then you can plug in for an even shorter period of time — according to a Vivo employee it takes just 5 minutes to go from 0 to 50 percent.
There’s no word on when you’ll actually be able to buy a phone that supports 120W fast charging or how Vivo is dissipating the heat that this kind of charger is likely to generate. But Vivo is expected to show off the tech in person at MWC Shanghai, which takes place next week.
For now the fastest charging smartphone on the market is probably the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition with a 50W fast charger that can take a 3,400 mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in 35 minutes.
via GSM Arena, MySmartPrice, and The Verge
And how many times can you charge such a battery before it degrades? Because there has to be a tradeoff.
Maybe 5 times at a stretch.
6 Minute Abs
This sounds like it would do better as a laptop charger. If it uses GaN like the Mu chargers it probably won’t get too hot.
The extra surface area would help heaps as well.
Although I would be more than satisfied if we had a 5,000mAh phone be able to charge from 10% to 90% in 30 minutes. That initial 0%-10% and the final 90%-100% should be charged slowly. This alleviates most instances for concerns, so people don’t need to have mobile powerbanks or spare batteries for their removable phones (eg Samsung Note 4, LG V20).