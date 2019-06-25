Liliputing

TheC64 is coming in December 2019 (A full-sized Commodore 64 clone)

at by 4 Comments

For the past few years we’ve been inundated with a slew of mini retro consoles like the NES Classic Edition, Sony PlayStation Classic, Sega Genesis Mini, and the recently-announced TurboGrafx-16 Mini.

But not all classic game systems were consoles… so last year a company called Retro Games Ltd launched TheC64 Mini for folks looking to relive Commodore 64 computer experience.

While that mini console looked like a tiny replica of the original C64, it didn’t quite work like one though — the keyboard was just for show and couldn’t be used for text input.

Eventually the company announced plans to launch a full-sized Commodore 64 clone that would have a working keyboard, among other things. And now we have a release date for TheC64: December, 2019.

Not only does the new model feature a fully functional keyboard, it also features a new joystick, and switchable support for three different modes: C64, VIC 20, and Games Carousel.

The system comes with 64 games installed including classic titles and some newer games. You can also load games and other files with a USB flash drive, and/or code your own games and apps using BASIC.

While TheC64 is designed to look like a Commodore 64, it does have a few modern updates — the system features an HDMI port with support for 720p output at 50Hz or 60Hz.

Retro Games hasn’t announced US pricing yet, but TheC64 is up for pre-order for £110 in the UK and €120 in Germany and the UK.

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Brad Linderriddick Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
riddick
Guest
riddick

Video looks like a stranger things rip-off.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder

I mean, to be fair, Stranger Things looks like a ripoff of the 80s…

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
32 minutes ago
Member
Steven Edwards

I thought more of a “Terminator” meets “Weird Science” type of vibe.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago
Member
Steven Edwards

“You think your Commodore 64 is ‘really neato’. What kind of chip you got in there, a Dorito?”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago