Liliputing

Smach Z hardware finalized, handheld gaming PC set to debut at E3 (and ship later this year)

at by 26 Comments

The Smach Z is a handheld gaming PC with a 6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display surrounded by game controllers on the left and right sides. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B processor with Radeon Vega graphics. And it’s been in development for a very long time.

But Smach says the handheld computer is on track to ship this year, and the company has been showing off videos of functional prototypes for the past few months.

Now the Smach team says it’ll be showing off the final hardware at the E3 video game conference in Los Angeles next week.

The company has also released one more preview video showing clips of several different games running on the Smach Z. While it’s a little tough to say anything about performance or frame rates based on a 30-second video, you can at least get a sense of what it looks like to play games on a handheld PC that looks more like a PlayStation Portable than a typical laptop or tablet computer.

Smach is still taking pre-orders for the Smach Z for $629 and up:

  • Smach Z – 4GB RAM/64GB storage/no camera for $629 (list price $699)
  • Smach Z Pro – 8GB RAM/128GB storage/5MP camera for $809 ($899 list price)
  • Smach Z Ultra – 16GB RAM/256GB storage/5MP camera for $989 ($1099 list price)

Other features include USB Type-C, Type-A, and micro USB ports, DisplayPort, and a microSD card reader.

The company says users should be able to get 2 to 7 hours of battery life while gaming, depending on the titles they’re running. You can fully charge the battery by plugging the Smach Z in for 45 minutes.

Given the Smach Z’s history, I wouldn’t blame anyone for remaining skeptical until this thing is actually shipping. But it’s nice to see that the company is at least ready to show off the final hardware design in person starting next week. If anyone’s stopping by E3 and has a chance to check it out, let us know what you think in the comments!

26
Leave a Reply

avatar
10 Comment threads
16 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
17 Comment authors
DamonKangalAlmaAlma Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Damon
Guest
Damon

This scam outfit again? How many times have said the same thing and still missed shipping anything at all?

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder

The same thing, meaning what? This is the first time they’ve promised to show off the final production hardware in person to attendees of a show.

I know they’ve gotten a lot of flak for being a “scam,” but as far as I can tell they really were just in over their heads at the start and didn’t have a grasp on what it would take to bring their product to market. Over time that’s changed and it really does look like they’ve got a real device that could ship this year.

Whether it lives up to its promise remains to be seen. But “scam” implies they had been planning all along to bilk potential customers by taking their money without every building or shipping a product.

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Damon
Guest
Damon

Last I heard they were supposed to ship in Q1 and they missed again. They also missed every one of their shipping timelines last year and the year before that. The big one was the time they launched preorders to ship at the same time as Gpd Win2 ships. They never did.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Test Name
Guest
Test Name

While you’re technically right that they never promised “final production hardware in person to attendees of a show”, the fact still remains that this device has been vaporware for a LONG time. Similar to ignoring the boy who cried wolf, it remains vaporware in our minds until the day we can go to a store and buy one. The developers don’t deserve our trust or our interest until then because they squandered it all away.

I hope they do in fact have real hardware to show off. I hope that hardware actually ends up being final production hardware. I hope it’s not vastly under-powered. I hope they will actually ship sometime this decade. But I stopped trusting or caring after the first two years, and I’ll only care again when the device is REAL.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
azraeldestiny
Guest
azraeldestiny

It is simple if you investigate the product minimally.
Home -> Merlin Falcon
Final -> Amd embedded
(A good power jump to the point of being able to play monster hunter world without having to cry in a corner with the wolf)

However, the product was already taught at AMD’s coference.
The answers are on the internet, and I guess there will be many more for those who go to E3 to see the product.

Conference AMD:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEp983Jt4ig

The truth is that to be a company without any industrial support as nintendo the redo a project with a new processor and the most ergonomic design in 2 years seems surprising.

Vote Up-5Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Hifihedgehog
Guest
Hifihedgehog

Agreed. Initially, I could sort of understand everyone’s beef with this company. The immature grade school-like drama, however, needs to stop. It has blown up way out of proportion thanks to a few YouTube opportunists, who feed off of tabloid, drama, and sensationalism to generate viral news. Why hate Smach? Did they actually commit a crime against you? Think about it: if they succeed, even if the product isn’t for you, us users win with more choices and stronger competition. It is as simple as that.

Vote Up-6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Alma
Guest
Alma

Hum… I wonder how is behind this coment

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Alma
Guest
Alma

You activate my trap card
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3WzfyYlVLpo

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Damon
Guest
Damon

To illustrate my point, starting this year

They already missed this onecomment image
Soon they are likely to miss this onecomment image

The question is what’s next?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 seconds ago
Guest
Brute Fours

Honestly, looking at the size of thing thing, they should have just made it a clamshell. At this point, I’m more interested in the GPD Win Max but I guess we’ll see what people start saying when (if) they get this thing in their hands.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Josh
Guest
Josh

Interesting Windows gaming handheld. Looking forward to more coverage. Although, this may be outside my budget for a gaming device.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Guest
Brute Fours

I was under the impression this was supposed to be running SteamOS, not Windows.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Kahlrim
Guest
Kahlrim

It normally comes is steam os but you can install windows

Vote Up-4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Member
zdanee

SteamOS was still an upcoming project with a lot of promises when this one started. But in the meantime SteamOS died and was already forgotten by most. Although you could install manjaro linux and will probably get the same experience.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Moro
Guest
Moro

Nice to see that they never gave up despite all the haters. The team certainly was new to all this and stumbled a lot creating the haters and people just following the crowd.

Well, good luck to the Smach team. They still need to mass produce and ship. There still may be some more bumps on the path towards that.

Vote Up-7Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Hifihedgehog
Guest
Hifihedgehog

Agreed. I normally keep this to myself, but this has gone too far. Some readers here mistaken believe a few YouTube opportunists who purposely make exaggerated reports to stir up the pot and rile them up unawares. Yes, Smach missed their release targets and so on and so forth. So what? If they succeed, why are these people suddenly infuriated? Do they actually like watching people fail as some depraved pastime, for the sport of it?Talk about being cold and inhuman. A lot of the comments here remind me of the IGN forums which can also be equally vitriolic.

Vote Up-5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Lars
Guest
Lars

Wow, so people are being easily manipulated to create some sort of Internet mob. Well, I guess that’s not surprising, “mob/herd mentality“ was a thing way before Internet social media existed.

Vote Up-5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Member
jigzjader

Really surprised that they are still around, for the backers sake, just deliver it to them

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Brutus
Guest
Brutus

There are other vaporware they promised.

Where are the Zpads?

Where is the Smach OS?

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Alma
Guest
Alma

Don’t make questions, only give they money and obey

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Member
zdanee

If I’d have $1 every time SmatchZ was almost ready to ship, I’d have… $17?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Kangal
Guest
Kangal

I heard that it will come pre-installed with Duke Nukem Forever.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
52 minutes ago
Member
zdanee

I hope It’ll run Half Life 3 on mid settings or better!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
Member
zdanee

Is it just me or are the gameplay footages in the video are just superimposed on top of a person pressing buttons randomly on the device?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Phoro
Guest
Phoro

If it ships, then I’ll buy one for sure. If it doesn’t ship, then there’s nothing to buy. Simple as that.

Of course, I’d prefer the outcome where they ship.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Alma
Guest
Alma

After years stolen money of the bakers, try to silence questions and the tons of videos and information about their scam (some from they own page….), 3 fake prototypes, still have someone stupid enough to fall for this?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago