Sega Genesis Mini will ship with 42 games, support optional “tower of power” add-ons

The Sega Genesis is a game console best known for classic games like Sonic the Hedgehog. When the console first launched in the late 1980s, it was was designed to play 16-bit games from cartridges. But Sega eventually offered accessories including Sega CD and Sega 32X that allowed you to play games stored on optical discs and 32-bit titles.

In fact, the support for those and other accessories led to a niche hobby of assembling Sega Genesis “Tower of Power” systems.

So now that Sega is planning to launch a Genesis Mini (or Mega Drive Mini, depending on where you live), the Japanese company has gone all out and created an optional Mega Drive Tower Mini accessory.

It’s a pretty interesting way to appeal to nostalgic gamers who want to recapture the nostalgia of turning a small game console into an ugly, but powerful mess. But it appears to just be an aesthetic add-on: the Mega Drive Mini Tower doesn’t actually add support for 32-bit games or CDs.

The Mega Drive Mini Tower will only be available in Japan, at least initially, and it’s expected to sell for about $37 (3,980 yen).

Sega’s Genesis Mini/Mega Drive Mini, meanwhile, is already up for pre-order for $80 and it’s expected to ship September 19th.

Unlike the tower add-on, the mini console is not just a scale model of the classic game system. It’s a fully functional game system with modern ports (including USB and HDMI) and it comes with 42 games pre-loaded, and now Sega has released the full list of games that’ll be available… at least for the Japanese version:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle Alisia Dragoon Altered Beast Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse Castlevania: The New Generation Columns Comix Zone Darius Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine Dynamite Headdy Earthworm Jim Ecco the Dolphin Eternal Champions Ghouls ‘n Ghosts Golden Axe Gunstar Heroes Kid Chameleon Landstalker Light Crusader Mega Man: The Wily Wars Monster World IV Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium Probotector Road Rash 2 Shining Force Shinobi 3 Sonic The Hedgehog Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball Space Harrier 2 Story of Thor Street Fighter 2: Special Champion Edition Streets of Rage 2 Strider Super Fantasy Zone Tetris Thunder Force 3 ToeJam & Earl Vectorman Virtua Fighter 2 Wonder Boy in Monster World World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

via Polygon



