Samsung’s new Notebook 7 thin & light laptops coming in July

Samsung is refreshing its Notebook 7 line of thin and light laptops with new models including a compact 13.3 inch model that measures half an inch thick and weighs 2.8 pounds… and a premium 15.6 inch model that weighs 4.1 pounds and packs NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.

The new Samsung Notebook 7 series notebooks should be available July 26th with prices starting at $1000.

All of the new Samsung Notebook 7 series laptops feature solid metal frames, full HD displays with slim bezels, 8th-gen Intel Core “Whiskey Lake” processors, backlit keyboards, precision touchpads, fingerprint readers, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmost audio.

But there are a few key differences.

The 15.6 inch Samsung Notebook 7, for example, features a slot that allows you to add a second SSD. The 13.3 inch model has only a single PCIe NVMe solid state drive. Samsung also offers the option of NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics for the larger model.

There’s also a more powerful Samsung Notebook 7 Force model, which is a bit thicker and heavier. But it supports up to three storage devices, supports more RAM, and featuress NIVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics. That said, it has the smallest battery of the bunch, despite the fact that it uses more power-hungry hardware. Don’t expect stellar battery life from the Notebook 7 Force.

Samsung also includes a numeric keypad on the right side of the keyboard for its 15.6 inch models.

Here’s an overview of key features for each model.

Samsung Notebook 7 (13″)

13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display

Intel 8th-gen Core processor

Intel UHD graphics

Up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM

Up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage

55 Wh battery

1 x USB-C

2 x USB 3.0

HDMI

microSD card reader

3.5mm audio jack

720p webcam

12.2″ x 8.7″ x 0.5″

2.8 pounds

$1000 and up

Samsung Notebook 7 (15″)

15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display

Intel 8th-gen Core processor

Intel UHD or NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics

Up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM

Up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD + 1 SSD expansion slot

55 Wh battery

1 x USB-C

2 x USB 3.0

HDMI

microSD card reader

3.5mm audio jack

720p webcam

14.1″ x 9.4″ x 0.6″

3.7 pounds (or 4 pounds with NVIDIA MX250)

$1100 and up

Samsung Notebook 7 Force (15″)

15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display

Intel 8th-gen Core processor

NVIIDA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics

Up to 24GB of DDR4 RAM (1 SODIMM + 4GB or 8GB onboard)

Up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD + 1 SSD expansion slot + 1 2.5″ drive bay

43 Wh battery

1 x USB-C

2 x USB 3.0

HDMI

Gigabit Ethernet

microSD card reader

3.5mm audio jack

720p webcam

14.1″ x 9.4″ x 0.7″

4.1 pounds

$1500 and up

