Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) budget tablet is coming soon (leaks)

Samsung is one of the few Android device makers that continues to producer high-priced Android tablets year-after-year. But the company also continues to offer lower-priced models as part of its Galaxy Tab A lineup.

A few months ago Samsung launched the $230 Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) with an Exynos 7904A processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display.

Now it looks like an 8 inch model is on the way, and while pricing hasn’t been announced yet, all signs point to it being a smaller, more affordable alternative.

The folks at xda-developers dug up some info about the new tablet via the WiFi Alliance, Bluetooth Launch Studio, Android Enterprise Solutions Directory, and Google Play Console.

Here’s what they learned about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) tablet, with a model number of SM-T295:

8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor (quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU + Adreno 504 graphics)

2GB RAM

32GB storage

Unspecified front and rear cameras

Android 9 Pie

It looks like the tablet will likely be available in WiFi-only or WiFi + 4G versions. But it doesn’t appear to support an S-Pen, doesnt’ have a fingerprint sensor, and lacks NFC.

All told, it sounds like a device that could reasonably sell for around $150 to $200… which would make it pricier than an entry-level Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, but a lot more affordable than an entry-level Apple iPad mini.