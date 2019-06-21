Running Ubuntu on the One Mix Yoga 3 mini laptop (video)

The One Mix Yoga 3 is a small laptop that features an 8.4 inch touchscreen display and a convertible tablet-style design. It ships with Windows 10, but one of the first things I tried doing with the tablet was to boot a GNU/Linux distribution.

I posted some notes about what happened when I took Ubuntu 19.04 for a spin on the One Mix 3 Yoga in my first-look article, but plenty of folks who watched my first look video on YouTube asked for a video… so I made one of those too.

In a nutshell, it’s fairly easy to boot an alternate operating system on this little laptop. Just plug in a bootable flash drive or USB disc drive, hit the Del key during boot to get into the BIOS/UEFI menu, and change the boot priority order so that the computer will boot from a USB device.

One complicating factor is that the UEFI settings screen is displayed in portrait mode rather than landscape. So I wasn’t exactly surprised when the display orientation was incorrect when Ubuntu first launched… except it wasn’t sideways, it was upside down.

I opened a terminal window, typed “xrandr -o left” without the quotation marks, and everything flipped around, making the laptop a lot more usable.

WiFi, audio, and video playback all seem to work without any problems. But the touchscreen and digital pen aren’t supported out of the box. It’s possible that there may be software tweaks that can fix those issues, but I didn’t spent a lot of time investigating possible solutions.

Rotating the computer also does cause the screen orientation to change… first it goes black for a few seconds, and then it reappears in another orientation.

Fun fact: tilting 90 degrees left will result in the screen rotating to the proper portrait orientation. The same thing happens if you tilt 90 degrees to the right. But if you switch back to landscape… the screen will be upside down again and you’ll probably have to run the xrandr -o left command again.

Anyway, long story short: you can run Ubuntu 19.04 out of the box without too much difficulty if you’re primarily planning to use the One Mix 3 Yoga as a tiny laptop. If you want to use it as a tablet, it’s more of a read-only device… at least for now.

The One Mix 3 Yoga is available from GeekBuying for $760 and up, but you can save $10 when you use the coupon code: BELWFNVY.