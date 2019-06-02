Qualcomm is working on cheaper chips for laptops

Qualcomm and Lenovo announced plans to bring one of the first laptops with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor to market early next year. The new chip should enable better performance than we’ve ever seen from a Qualcomm-powered laptop.
But like most Windows PCs with Snapdragon processors, the upcoming Lenovo “Project Limitless” device probably isn’t going to be cheap.
That said, Qualcomm is planning for a future where you’ll be able to pick up a Snapdragon-powered laptop for as little as $300.
Speaking with Miriam Joire on a recent episode of the Mobile Tech podcast, Qualcomm vice president Don McGuire said the company wants to see its chips in a wide range of mobile PCs, including premium models with price tags north of $800 and more affordable devices priced as low as $300.
To do that, he says the company will be fleshing out its roadmap in the coming year, with new chips designed for a range of different price points.
So far the lowest launch price I’ve seen for a Snapdragon-powered PC is $599, which was the starting price for the Asus NovaGo when it hit the streets last year.
In order for PC makers to offer models at half the price, a few things will likely need to happen.
- Qualcomm will need to offer a lower-cost processors that offers performance that’s at least on par with what you’d expect from a low-end Intel Celeron processor.
- PC makers may need to cut some corners in terms of design and features.
- Device makers may need to explore solutions for keeping software license costs down.
That last point could involve working with Microsoft to get a better deal on Windows license fees for low-end devices and/or using Chrome OS or other software that doesn’t have a licensing fee.
In fact, McGuire says he wouldn’t be surprised if some PC makers decide to offer both Windows and Chrome OS models of upcoming devices with Snapdragon chips.
While he didn’t provide many details about specific changes in the company’s roadmap, McGuire did say we’re likely to find out more in the coming months — possibly at the company’s next Qualcomm Tech Summit, which typically takes place in December.
via WinFuture.de
Why we must need a laptop? Is not the tablet is all that is actually we need. I don’t think it’s great idea to go backward.
Going backwards? The tablet is/will be an accessory.. A pc/Laptop is for work/school/productivity..
Many people like a having keyboard. That’s why I love my Surface.
Keyboards are great, but they suck when you realize its not coming off the frame, and you spilled some mysterious liquid on it. Keyboards that fully detach are better.
My main interest in Windows on ARM is the hope of lower power SoCs (compared to Intel/AMD) with built-in LTE enabling the design of UMPCs. I definitely won’t be buying $1000+ notebook with 13″+ screens with the performance of an Intel U SoC.
I don’t understand the “tablets will replace PC” argument. My phone gives me most of the “just read a screen” stuff – email, web etc.
My tablet is just a bigger phone but doesn’t do anything more. Even with a keyboard, without a window manager and mouse it doesn’t let me do anything productive.
My laptop annoys me by adding so little value; I think the world needs a $250-300 data input device. The reality is that a $250 laptop with Linux does most of that but Windows is rubbish with less than $500 of hadware
I wonder if this intent to reduct prices has anything to do with that anti-trust lawsuit qualcomm is dealing with.
You know what’s cheapest being able to use your phone inside the laptop. Yep doesn’t get cheaper than that…
If Qualcomm chips can run windows then at least put Linux in every new flagship android phone for when connected to a larger display.
•Now you don’t need another carrier plan
•Now your laptop upgrades for a fraction of the cost whenever your phone upgrades.
I can’t can not stress enough how vital it is they make this happen.
The Windows license fee is not huge. Even low volume OEMs pay a lot less than consumers.