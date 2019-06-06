PinePhone $149 Linux smartphone could support Ubuntu, Sailfish, Maemo, LuneOS and more

The PinePhone is a cheap, Linux-ready smartphone that’s expected to ship in limited quantities later this year. It’s not exactly a high-power device by modern smartphone standards, but with an expected starting price of $149, it will be a lot more affordable than some of the other Linux phones on the horizon.
It’s also starting to look like the PinePhone could be a very versatile device.
Pine64 has been sending out development kits for a while, and it looks like developers are porting a number of GNU/Linux-based operating systems to the platform.
Here are a few of the latest examples:
- PostmarketOS is up and running with support for hardware acceleration.
- A port of LuneOS is under development. It’s an open source operating system based on weBOS.
- SailfishOS is at least booting.
- Another developer is working on porting Nemo Mobile with the Glacier UI.
- Here’s an image showing the Sway tiling Wayland compositor.
- And here’s a video showing Maemo Leste on the PinePhone dev kit (without hardware acceleration).
In other words, there’s a good chance that by the time this phone ships to customers, you may have a variety of open source operating systems to choose from. While it’s unlikely that any of them will have as robust an ecosystem of mobile apps as Android or iOS at launch, this isn’t a device designed for people that just want a cheap Android phone.
It’s a phone for open source enthusiasts who would prefer a mobile device that comes with free and open source software that can be customized, modified, or replaced. I’d be surprised if the experience wasn’t a bit buggy at launch, but after years of stops and starts, it looks like this could be the year we start to see smartphones ship that are truly designed to run GNU/Linux distributions.
The PinePhone64 is expected to feature:
- 5.95 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel LCD display
- Allwinner A64 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor
- Mali 400 MP2 graphics
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB eMMC storage
- Bootable microSD card
- USB-C
- 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras
- 4G LTE Cat 4 modem
- 802.11b/g/n WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- GPS/GLONASS
- 3,000 mAh battery
While I first saw details about some of the latest software developments for the Pine64 in an article at CNX-Software, a tweet from Pine64 sent me looking for some more information. And the best resource I’ve found so far is a lengthy thread in the UBPorts forum. I’d recommend checking it out if you want to keep up on the latest developments.
Madness! I will be putting Android on mine, obviously..
It just occurred to me that the price ratio between the Librem 5 and the Pinephone is similar to the exchange rates of the currencies of the respective countries where Purism and Pine64 are headquartered. Considering the price of a bottle of water, I feel like this is significant.
Bruh bruh, you’re a DECADE late.
Even the mighty Microsoft has fallen in the mobile sphere. Not to mention Nokia, Blackberry, Palm, Firefox, and many traditional OEM companies.
It’s time to give up, bow-down and bend over to our Google overlords : (
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Openmoko
Did it first took lots of people’s money and it failed. Just sayin..
Wait…they discontinued this Openmoko phone I’m using here…when…?! I don’t believe it; the styling of this thing is superior to all other phones I’ve se…. Ok; wtf?! That thing looked terrible; & what….were there dual carabineers on the thing…? Why…?!
The Meizu PRO 5 Ubuntu Phone looked like it was a pretty solid phone. It looked normal…& had decent specs… I’m not sure…but it had to have out performed the Openmoko….although that phone was smaller and rounded…maybe there was a niche demand in prisons for its easy ability to be keistered in as contraband…(?).
Pine has already shipped several products without any real incident. The fact that the hardware is so underwhelming is encouraging — Pine haven’t promised the moon, they’ve just promised a working and open phone.
There’s a lot of excitement about this device in various open source communities.
Agreed. For me an underwhelming open source phone is EXACTLY what I’m interested in.
Actually….probably interested in that new laptop Pine is going to put on offer as well.