Opera GX is a web browser aimed at gamers

The makers of the Opera web browser have a new version designed specifically for gamers… although it has a few features that I imagine could appeal to folks who just don’t like it when their browser eats up all of their system’s resources.

For example, Opera GX includes a GX Control panel that lets you set CPU and RAM limits for the browser. Want to make sure that the browser doesn’t use more than 4GB of RAM or 40 percent of your CPU power? Just set a limit and you’ll be able to keep resources free for gaming or other tasks even if you have a browser window open for live streaming, chat, or something else.

Other features that help set Opera GX apart include:

Game console-inspired visual design and sounds

Exclusive wallpapers

Razer Chroma integration (adjust your Razer Chroma keyboard & mouse colors based on browser settings)

Twitch integration that lets you login through the sidebar, and see when streamers you follow are live.

Speed Dial shortcuts to Discord, YouTube, and Reddit.

There’s a GX Corner with gaming news, deals, and other info.

For the most part, though, Opera GX is just a custom version of the core Opera browser for desktop. So anything you can do in Opera you should be able to do in this Opera-for-gamers web browser.

Plus Opera plans to launch new features in the future, such as support for watching a video in a small window that floats over your gaming session, which could let you view walkthroughs or other content while you play.

A preview version for Windows is available for download, and a final version should be coming later in 2019.

via Opera Blogs