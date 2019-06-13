One Mix 3S Yoga pre-orders are open (8.4 inch laptop 16GB RAM, 512GB storage)

The One Mix 3 Yoga mini laptop went up for pre-order last month and it’s set to begin shipping any day now. The mini laptop sports an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display, a 360 degree hinge, pen support, an Intel Amber Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

It’s available from GeekBuying for $760.

Now there are two new models up for pre-order. The One Mix 3S Yoga features a black case and twice as much memory and storage as the normal One Mix Yoga, while the One Mix 3S Yoga Platinum Edition features a higher-performance processor.

Those features come at a price though… literally.

Here’s how much GeekBuying is charging during the pre-sale:

If it helps, GeekBuying will knock $10 off the price of the $930 configuration if you use the coupon code 3ZFZYWCR at checkout.

One Netbook says pre-orders will be open through June 23rd, and the One Mix 3S Yoga should begin shipping by late July.

No matter which version you opt for, what you’re looking at is a 1.5 pound mini laptop that measures about 8″ x 5.1″ x 0.6″ and which features a convertible tablet-style design that lets you fold the touchscreen display all the way back to hold the computer like a tablet.

It features a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, a micro HDMI port, and an 8,600 mAh battery. While the stylus is optional, every model supports digital pens with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

While the One Mix 3S seems like an upgraded One Mix 3 in most respects, one curious difference is that the official spec sheet says the cheaper model has an open M.2 slot that you can use to add up to 2TB of solid state storage. That option’s not available on the One Mix 3S, which may just be an indication that One Netbook has already stuffed two SSDs under the hood. If that’s the case, you should be able to upgrade one of the drives yourself.

The One Mix 3 Yoga/One Mix 3S Yoga will have some competition when they ship this summer. Rivals GPD and Chuwi are also launching new mini-laptops this year.