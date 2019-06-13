One Mix 3S Yoga pre-orders are open (8.4 inch laptop 16GB RAM, 512GB storage)

The One Mix 3 Yoga mini laptop went up for pre-order last month and it’s set to begin shipping any day now. The mini laptop sports an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display, a 360 degree hinge, pen support, an Intel Amber Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
It’s available from GeekBuying for $760.
Now there are two new models up for pre-order. The One Mix 3S Yoga features a black case and twice as much memory and storage as the normal One Mix Yoga, while the One Mix 3S Yoga Platinum Edition features a higher-performance processor.
Those features come at a price though… literally.
Here’s how much GeekBuying is charging during the pre-sale:
- One Mix 3S Yoga w/Core m3-8100Y/16GB/512GB for $900
- One Mix 3S Yoga 2/Core m3-8100Y/16GB/512GB + pen for $930
- One Mix 3S Yoga Platinum w/Core i7-8500Y/16GB/512GB for $1200
- One Mix 3S Yoga Platinum w/Corei7-8500Y/16GB/512GB + pen for $1250
If it helps, GeekBuying will knock $10 off the price of the $930 configuration if you use the coupon code 3ZFZYWCR at checkout.
One Netbook says pre-orders will be open through June 23rd, and the One Mix 3S Yoga should begin shipping by late July.
No matter which version you opt for, what you’re looking at is a 1.5 pound mini laptop that measures about 8″ x 5.1″ x 0.6″ and which features a convertible tablet-style design that lets you fold the touchscreen display all the way back to hold the computer like a tablet.
It features a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, a micro HDMI port, and an 8,600 mAh battery. While the stylus is optional, every model supports digital pens with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.
While the One Mix 3S seems like an upgraded One Mix 3 in most respects, one curious difference is that the official spec sheet says the cheaper model has an open M.2 slot that you can use to add up to 2TB of solid state storage. That option’s not available on the One Mix 3S, which may just be an indication that One Netbook has already stuffed two SSDs under the hood. If that’s the case, you should be able to upgrade one of the drives yourself.
The One Mix 3 Yoga/One Mix 3S Yoga will have some competition when they ship this summer. Rivals GPD and Chuwi are also launching new mini-laptops this year.
Everything that is bigger than 7″ is not “pocketable”.
So you have to carry a bag or something. Since I would already have to carry a bag, than is better to have some 12″ Thinkpad.
Hope they realize that UMPCs are meant not to be carried in bag but in pocket.
Anyway, it is better to have more options, than less.
This is a tough one. If a device is 7 inches, it’s to small to be usable. If a device is 8 inches, its to big to be pocketable. The buyer needs to decide what is important to them. If a device is smaller than 12 inches, than I want it to be pocketable so my preference is a 7 inch screen if I was going to buy a One Mix 3S Yoga. But they are too expensive for me. I’ll keep using my my GPD Pocket when I need a pocketable pc like this.
Cargo pockets are still a thing.
People may have their opinions about them, but nevertheless, an 8″ or even 9″ laptop will fit in them.
Yes, it is definitely better to have more options.
The thing is, bags obviously come in different sizes and are used for loads of different things. This 8.9″er would fit great in a satchel. Alternatively, it’s a good option for those of us that like to travel with a single backpack.
Maybe we should open different category?
UMPC (ultra mobile PC), mLTP (mini Laptop), Laptop and Desktop grade laptop.
I’m eyeing the Chuwi Minibook myself since it’s smaller albeit slightly.
At first I was all hot to buy the One Mix Yoga 3 but now I don’t know… $750++ is a lot to drop on what I’d use it for. I’m waiting to see the pricing/reviews for the Chuwi MiniBook. Yes, I know the Yoga 3 has some better specs but the MiniBook looks to still be good enough for my needs.