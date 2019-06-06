Nokia 2.2 budget phone heading to Europe and India for about $100 and up

HMD’s latest budget smartphone features a 5.7 inch display with a waterdrop-style camera notch, a 3,000 mAh battery, a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, up to 3GB of RAM, and up to 32GB of storage.

While the Nokia 2.2 doesn’t have the most impressive specs, it does have a few key selling points.

First, it’s an Android One device, which means that you should get at least two years of major OS updates, and three years of security updates. And second, it’s cheap: prices should start at about $100 when the phone goes on sale in India next week. It’ll be available in Europe soon for a few dollars more.

HMD will sell a model with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage in India for about $100, while a 3GB/32GB model is priced closer to $115.

The company says the global average selling price will be €99, or about $110.

Here’s a run-down of the rest of the phone’s key features:

5.71 inch, 1520 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display

MediaTek Helio A22 processor

3,000 mAh battery

13MP rear camera with LED flash + 5MP front camera

Face Unlock support

Micro USB port

Headphone jack

MicroSD card reader

The phone has a polycarbonate body and features volume and power buttons on the right side, and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left.