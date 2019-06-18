Multi-camera madness: Leaks point to 8-camera Sony smartphone, 6-camera Motorola model

The Nokia 9 PureView turned heads when it launched earlier this year, thanks to an unusual camera system that packed six cameras into a single phone (five on the back and one on the front).
Now it looks like Sony may be planning to one-up Nokia… or maybe two-up. The company is said to be working on an octa-camera smartphone that features six cameras on the back and two on the front.
Meanwhile a leaked image posted by CashKaro allegedly shows off a new Motorola One Pro smartphone with four rear cameras and a single selfie-camera.
While I’m placing both of these leaks firmly in the “rumors” category for now, they certainly seem plausible given recent developments in the smartphone space.
In fact, the most surprising thing about the Moto One Pro render isn’t that there are four cameras on the back… it’s that the phone borrows the camera bump design that we expect to see in upcoming Google Pixel and iPhone models and goes even further by unnecessarily extending the bump to make room for a Motorola logo.
I have no idea if the camera bump serves any real purpose or if it’s just an aesthetic choice. Then again, I have no idea if the pictures are legitimate.
As for the rumored Sony smartphone, it’s expected to have the following cameras:
Rear
- 20MP F2.4
- 48MP F1.2 to F/2.4
- 16MP F.24
- 8MP F2.4
- 12MP F.1 to F.24
- 0.5MP Time of Flight
Front
- 10MP primary camera
- 0.3MP Time of Flight camera
According to Max J, the phone is still in development and those specs could change. It’s also unclear what all the different cameras do, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some feature wide-angle lenses and/or telephoto zoom.
Even with 6 cameras Sony won’t be able to come up with decent picture quality.
They’re hopeless, I really don’t understand why they’re still trying to sell smartphones.
I’m starting to think it’s pandering to people who buy phones speculating on how people will judge them on the features they have, like kids on the playground:
“My phone has three cameras!”
“Well my phone has four cameras.”
“All you guys’s phones are garbage, my dad has a phone with six cameras!”
“Whaddya guys need all those cameras for?”
“Shut up Timmy, you’re never going to get likes on your photos with just one camera!”
It’s funny to me that companies think they can just tell me “8 cameras” and that should be sufficient information for me to get onboard with that. Tell me what the focal length is of the different lenses. Tell me what exactly the concept is behind the assortment of cameras. How do they work together?
And its a bit of a stretch of the imagination to say include two different “Time of flight” cameras, and suggest those are usable cameras. They don’t actually take pictures, they just measure depth. If your camera requires 2 lenses to take a single picture (one to measure distance, and the other to actually take the picture), well then you can’t tell me that you’re giving me two cameras.