Multi-camera madness: Leaks point to 8-camera Sony smartphone, 6-camera Motorola model

The Nokia 9 PureView turned heads when it launched earlier this year, thanks to an unusual camera system that packed six cameras into a single phone (five on the back and one on the front).

Now it looks like Sony may be planning to one-up Nokia… or maybe two-up. The company is said to be working on an octa-camera smartphone that features six cameras on the back and two on the front.

Meanwhile a leaked image posted by CashKaro allegedly shows off a new Motorola One Pro smartphone with four rear cameras and a single selfie-camera.

While I’m placing both of these leaks firmly in the “rumors” category for now, they certainly seem plausible given recent developments in the smartphone space.

In fact, the most surprising thing about the Moto One Pro render isn’t that there are four cameras on the back… it’s that the phone borrows the camera bump design that we expect to see in upcoming Google Pixel and iPhone models and goes even further by unnecessarily extending the bump to make room for a Motorola logo.

I have no idea if the camera bump serves any real purpose or if it’s just an aesthetic choice. Then again, I have no idea if the pictures are legitimate.

As for the rumored Sony smartphone, it’s expected to have the following cameras:

Rear

20MP F2.4

48MP F1.2 to F/2.4

16MP F.24

8MP F2.4

12MP F.1 to F.24

0.5MP Time of Flight

Front

10MP primary camera

0.3MP Time of Flight camera

According to Max J, the phone is still in development and those specs could change. It’s also unclear what all the different cameras do, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some feature wide-angle lenses and/or telephoto zoom.