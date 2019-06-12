Moto Z4 supports the Surface Pen (and other styluses)

The key thing that sets the recently launched Moto Z4 smartphone apart is its support for Moto Mods that can add features like speakers, batteries, or 360-degree cameras.

But it turns out there’s at least one other unusual thing about Motorola’s latest phone: it’s compatible with any stylus that supports the Microsoft active pen protocol.

In other words, you can use a Surface Pen (or a cheaper alternative) to write or draw on the screen.

The Moto Z4 website doesn’t currently mention stylus support, but a Google Cached version of the page shows that Motorola had listed the feature at one point.

I have no idea why it was removed, but redditor jjsaturday has a Moto Z4 and “a few Surface Pens.” Apparently the pens work with the phone. Pressure sensitivity is supported. And the eraser button on the pen works as a back button.

The Moto Z4 offers an interesting mix of mid-range and premium specs. On the one hand, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, which is an upper mid-range chip. On the other, it has 128GB of storage, a 48MP rear camera, and 25MP front camera.

Other features include a 6.4 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel OLED display, 4GB of RAM, a 3,600 mAh battery, a USB 3.1 Type-C port and 15 watt TuboPower charger. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

via xda-developers