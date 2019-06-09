Microsoft’s game streaming coming in October, next-gen console in 2020

Google isn’t the only company getting ready to launch a game streaming service later this year. Microsoft has announced that it will launch a preview of its upcoming Project xCloud service in October, allowing users to stream over 3,500 games over the internet. Users will also be able to stream games from their own Xbox One to a mobile device, allowing you to use your phone to play console games.
For the first time, Microsoft has provided some details about the game console that will replace the Xbox One. It’s currently going by the codename Project Scarlett, and it’s on track to launch in time for the 2020 holiday season.
Here’s what we know about Project Scarlett so far:
- Custom processor based on AMD Zen 2 architecture and Radeon RDNA graphics
- GDDR6 memory
- SSD storage
- Support for 8K content, ray tracing, variable refresh rates, and low-latency input
DURING Microsoft’s E3 press event, the company also:
- Introduced an Xbox Elite Wirless Controller Series 2, coming in November for $180
- Launched Xbox Game Pass for PC, which lets PC gamers pay $5 per month for access to more than $100 titles.
- Introduced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes PC and console games for $15 per month.
- Announced plans to acquire Psychonauts game developer Double Fine and previewed Psychonauts 2, which is coming in 2020.
- Previewed 60 new games coming to Xbox.
In before Game Pass is “required”. Gaming as a “service” is one of the worst if not the worst trend in gaming in this century, much more so then MOBAs and “Royale mode” nonsense, even more then the “go all digital and REALLY own NOTHING you pay for” model they are striving for (which the Game Pass is a literal extension of) and dare I say maybe even more then cross platform play……that opens the floodgates to massive cheating on console (locally stored saves on games with massive online persistent multiplayer worlds…..yeah nothing bad can possibly happen there right??) Trying not to be the guy telling people to get off my lawn and turn their crap music down but Im really struggling to see how anyone who knows better, thinks any of these things are positives for the gamer community.
I really don’t miss my vcr or dvd player. Video streaming has been great. As long as prices aren’t too high things are going to be fine. Soon there will be titles who’s binaries will never leave the server room.
I am also in the camp of preferring physical copies of games over digital downloads or cloud streaming. That being said, I think Game Pass and by extension xcloud, are good things for people that prefer digital downloads. For people in that camp, their mind is already made up and game pass simply adds extra value for them. As for cross platform play, I really don’t see the downside to that. I’ve always felt it was a huge benefit to everyone as far back as the first crossplay games on the Xbox 360 and PC. Back then I noticed no cheating from either side of the field. There were clearly decent enough anti cheat measures in place already. Crossplay is no doubt a positive thing for the community simply because it expands the number of people you can play with. I’ve always felt restricting a game’s player base to individual… Read more »