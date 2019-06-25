Microsoft lets Office 365 users buy more OneDrive storage, protect some files in a “Personal Vault”

As cloud storage solutions go, Microsoft’s OneDrive isn’t a bad deal — you get 15GB of storage for free, or you can pay $2 per month you for 50GB. And if you sign up for an Office 365 subscription you get 1TB of online storage for as little as $70 per year… not to mention access to the latest versions of Excel, Word, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook.

Need more than 1TB? Up until now you were out of luck (or had to rely on a different service). But soon Microsoft will allow you to pay more for up to an additional terabyte of storage (for a total of 2TB).

That’s just one of several announcements from Microsoft today regarding Office 365 and OneDrive.

Microsoft says 1TB of storage is still included with any Office 365 subscription. but if you need more storage, you’ll be able to buy it in increments of 200GB, each priced at about $2.

For example, 200GB of extra storage will set you back $1.99, while 400GB is $3.99 and so on… all the way up to 1TB for $9.99 per month.

Just want some cloud storage and don’t need Office? Microsoft is doubling the amount you get for $2 per month from 50GB to 100GB.

Another new feature coming to OneDrive is “Personal Vault,” which allows you to require additional authentication to access files stored in your vault. So in addition to entering a password to access OneDrive, you can set up a fingerprint, PIN, face recognition, or SMS code to keep folks out of your personal vault even if they have access to your computer.

Microsoft notes that you can also link your mobile device’s camera roll to the Personal Vault, allowing you to immediately upload photos or videos you shoot straight to the vault.

Personal Vault and the new storage amounts should begin rolling out in the coming months.