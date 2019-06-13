Lilbits 371: AT&T’s first 5G phone is coming… but not for you

When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 and S10+ earlier this year, the company also introduced its first 5G-ready smartphone: the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.
You’d be forgiven for thinking it’s basically the same phone with the addition of a 5G modem. But this model also has a bigger screen and a larger battery than its siblings. It also has four rear cameras instead of three. And it comes with a 25 watt fast charger.
You can already buy a Verizon-compatible version of the Galaxy S10 5G for $1300. But up until now you haven’t been able to get an A&T version… which isn’t surprising, since AT&T hasn’t launched any 5G phones yet.
That changes next wee — AT&T has announced it’ll begin selling the Galaxy S10 5G next week. For a limited time, you’ll be able to pick one up for $1000, which is the same price as a 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10+ with LTE.
There’s just one catch — Samsung is only selling the phone to business customers and developers at launch.
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.
- AT&T Business Launches Its First Mobile 5G Phone with the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G [AT&T]
- Linux-friendly Whiskey Lake-UE boards [LinuxGizmos]
Congatec launches a line of Mini ITX and smaller board with Intel Whiskey Lake-UE embedded processors.
- Preservationists Are Racing to Save Ouya’s Games Before They Disappear [Vice]
Ouya’s servers are shutting down on June 25th, and some games developed specifically for the short-lived micro-console aren’t readily available elsewhere.
- Essential CEO replies to 9 month old tweet to suggest new phone is coming [9to5Google]
The company’s been through some ups and downs and it hasn’t been at all clear that any new hardware was on the horizon. But Essential continues to crank out timely software updates for its first (and only) phone so far — my wife’s Essential PH-1 typically gets monthly security updates before they arrive for my Google Pixel 2.
