Lilbits 370: More mini laptop updates

2019 is shaping up to be a busy year for mini laptops, with new models on the way from GPD, One Netbook, Chuwi, and Topjoy.
While we wait, the companies behind these products have been trickling out a series of teasers… and in just the last day or two we’ve seen new photos and videos of the upcoming Chuwi MiniBook 8 inch laptop and GPD P2 Max 8.9 inch model.
I’m hoping to get review units of both devices in the coming weeks, but for now you can compare and contrast the designs by checking out this short video from Chuwi and some fresh photos from GPD at the bottom of this post.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Chuwi MiniBook 8 inch mini laptop preview [Chuwi]
Chuwi releases new photos plus a 2 minute video showing the upcoming Minibook mini laptop which is set to hit Indiegogo June 19th.
- List of 125 Linux hacker boards [LinuxGizmos]
Pretty much what it says on the tin. These Raspberry Pi-like single-board computers sell for $200 or less.
- Khadas VIM3 dev board with Amlogic S922X processor coming Jun 24 for $70 and up [CNX Software]
Oh look, it’s another one.
- Chrome OS 77: First look at Virtual Desks [About Chromebooks]
Virtual desktops make their debut in Chrome OS 77 Canary, allowing you to create multiple workspaces and switch between them to view a different set of apps/tabs/windows.
- ASRock’s Internal External GPU [AnandTech]
ASRock teased a new Thunderbolt 3 mini ITX GPU board ahead of Computex. The folks at Anandtech got a chance to check it out in person and try to figure out what it’s for (hint: it’s aimed at OEMs rather than end users for now).
- GPD P2 Max 8.9 inch mini laptop photos [GPD]
Small compared to most laptops, this is the largest Windows PC from GPD to date — there’s even room for a (small) touchpad below the keyboard. It should be available soon for $529 and up (with Celeron and Core m3 processor options).
That Chuwi looks real nice although wish the screen could be brighter.
Brad I had to turn on ad block on your site. These verizon ads that move the entire contents of the page are unbearable. I would love to support your site but until those are removed I can’t.