Lilbits 370: More mini laptop updates

2019 is shaping up to be a busy year for mini laptops, with new models on the way from GPD, One Netbook, Chuwi, and Topjoy.

While we wait, the companies behind these products have been trickling out a series of teasers… and in just the last day or two we’ve seen new photos and videos of the upcoming Chuwi MiniBook 8 inch laptop and GPD P2 Max 8.9 inch model.

I’m hoping to get review units of both devices in the coming weeks, but for now you can compare and contrast the designs by checking out this short video from Chuwi and some fresh photos from GPD at the bottom of this post.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.