Lenovo’s launches 2nd-gen ThinkPad P1 (3.7 pound mobile workstation)

Less than a year after launching a 3.8 pound laptop with support for up an 8th-gen Intel Xeon E processor and NVIDIA Quadro P2000 graphics, Lenovo is unveiling a next-gen model with even more power.
The new Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 is one of the latest additions to Lenovo’s mobile workstation lineup. It measures less than 0.7 inches thick, weighs 3.74 pounds, and supports up to a 9th-gen Intel Xeon or Core processor and up to a NVIDIA Quadro Turing T2000 processor.
It ain’t cheap though — Lenovo says the new laptop will be available in late June for $1949 and up.
Here’s a run-down of some of the new model’s key specs/options:
- 15.6 inch display (up to 4K OLED 400-nit touchscreen with Dolby Vision HDR)
- Up to 9th-gen Intel Core H-series or Xeon octa-core processors
- NVIDIA Quadro T1000 or T2000 graphics
- Up to 64GB of RAM (2 SODIMM slots)
- Up to 4TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage)
- 80 Wh battery (with 135W power supply, rapid charging support)
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports
- HDMI 2.0
- Mini Gigabit Ethernet port
- SD card reader
- Headset jack
- 14.2″ x 9.7″ x 0.7″
- 3.74 pounds
While the notebook packs an awful lot of power into not a lot of space, I should note that there are some trade-offs. As I mentioned in my CES mobile reporting kit article in January, I picked up a 1st-gen ThinkPad P1 late last year but ultimately decided to return it and by a less less powerful laptop that was a better fit for my needs.
I do miss the extra horsepower that the ThinkPad P1 offered — as a part-time podcast producer, it takes me twice as long to render complicated audio projects on my HP Spectre x360 13t. But for most other tasks, I find that I prefer a thinner, lighter machine with longer battery life. Your results may vary depending on your priorities.
Lenovo is also launching a new ThinkPad P53 15.6 inch mobile workstation with up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics, 128GB of RAM, and 6TB of storage, and a 17.3 inch ThinkPad P73 with siilar specs but a larger screen and chassis.
The new 14 inch ThinkPad P43s and 15.6 inch ThinkPad P53s, meanwhile, are slightly more affordable with starting prices of $1499. But they’re also a lot less powerful, with 8th-gen Intel Core U-series processors and NVIDIA Quadro P520 graphics.
Affordable??
Time to look out at the Lenovo, Dell, etc. refurbishers.
A lot of RAM, an SSD and they “speed up”
These are one-third or less the price of the New modesl