Lenovo’s launches 2nd-gen ThinkPad P1 (3.7 pound mobile workstation)

Less than a year after launching a 3.8 pound laptop with support for up an 8th-gen Intel Xeon E processor and NVIDIA Quadro P2000 graphics, Lenovo is unveiling a next-gen model with even more power.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 is one of the latest additions to Lenovo’s mobile workstation lineup. It measures less than 0.7 inches thick, weighs 3.74 pounds, and supports up to a 9th-gen Intel Xeon or Core processor and up to a NVIDIA Quadro Turing T2000 processor.

It ain’t cheap though — Lenovo says the new laptop will be available in late June for $1949 and up.

Here’s a run-down of some of the new model’s key specs/options:

15.6 inch display (up to 4K OLED 400-nit touchscreen with Dolby Vision HDR)

Up to 9th-gen Intel Core H-series or Xeon octa-core processors

NVIDIA Quadro T1000 or T2000 graphics

Up to 64GB of RAM (2 SODIMM slots)

Up to 4TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage)

80 Wh battery (with 135W power supply, rapid charging support)

2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports

HDMI 2.0

Mini Gigabit Ethernet port

SD card reader

Headset jack

14.2″ x 9.7″ x 0.7″

3.74 pounds

While the notebook packs an awful lot of power into not a lot of space, I should note that there are some trade-offs. As I mentioned in my CES mobile reporting kit article in January, I picked up a 1st-gen ThinkPad P1 late last year but ultimately decided to return it and by a less less powerful laptop that was a better fit for my needs.

I do miss the extra horsepower that the ThinkPad P1 offered — as a part-time podcast producer, it takes me twice as long to render complicated audio projects on my HP Spectre x360 13t. But for most other tasks, I find that I prefer a thinner, lighter machine with longer battery life. Your results may vary depending on your priorities.

Lenovo is also launching a new ThinkPad P53 15.6 inch mobile workstation with up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics, 128GB of RAM, and 6TB of storage, and a 17.3 inch ThinkPad P73 with siilar specs but a larger screen and chassis.

The new 14 inch ThinkPad P43s and 15.6 inch ThinkPad P53s, meanwhile, are slightly more affordable with starting prices of $1499. But they’re also a lot less powerful, with 8th-gen Intel Core U-series processors and NVIDIA Quadro P520 graphics.

