Konami announces TurboGrafx-16 Mini as the mini retro console parade continues

The TurboGrafx-16 never had the same level of commercial success in North America as rival game consoles from Nintendo and Sega. But it was a relatively popular device in Japan, where it launched two years earlier, and the TurboGrafx-16 earned a place in video gaming history with some exclusive titles.
Now game maker Konami is cashing in on the nostalgia with a new TurboGrafx-16 Mini.
There’s no word on the price or release date yet, but Konami has announced six of the games that will come pre-installed on the system.
The TurboGrafx-16 Mini will have two USB ports for game controllers and support up to five players if you use an adapter.
Games for the system will include:
- Alien Crush
- Dungeon Explorer
- New Adventure Island
- Ninja Spiri
- R-Type
- Ys Book I & II
While I’m calling this the TurboGrafx-16 Mini, that’s because I live in the United States, where the retro console will be sold under that name. In Europe, Konami will offer a PC Engine Core Grafx Mini, and in Japan the company will sell a PC Engine Mini. Those models have slightly different designs and are expected to ship with a different set of games.
This is just the latest in a long line of retro consoles to launch since Nintendo kicked things off with the NES Classic a few years ago. Since then we’ve seen an SNES Classic, PlayStation Classic, NeoGeo Mini, Sega Genesis Mini and somewhat more ambitious projects like the upcoming Atari VCS and Intellivision Amico.
Let’s just hope it isn’t garbage quality like Sony’s PlayStation Classic…
This looks promising. Hope the lag will be none or inconsequential.
I wonder if we’re finally reaching the bottom of the barrel with these mini consoles. Maybe we’ll get the Jaguar Mini next. TG16 really didn’t have much to recommend it over its bigger name competitors, especially outside Japan, and even most of the hardcore gamers I know who are old enough barely remember it existed. I just can’t picture this being much more than Konami cashing in on the latest trend.