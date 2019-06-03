iOS 13 includes Dark Mode, update Maps, Photos, and more

The next version of Apple’s operating system for iPhones and iPods is coming later this year, and it brings a bunch of improvements to key apps, some new privacy-focused features, and support for a Dark Mode.

Developers can download a preview of iOS 13 starting today, and a public beta will be available later this month.

Here are just a few of the new features:

Dark Mode – a system-wide dark color scheme that can be toggled at night or enabled all the time

– a system-wide dark color scheme that can be toggled at night or enabled all the time Photos – intelligently organized photos and videos sorted by day, month, or year

– intelligently organized photos and videos sorted by day, month, or year Portrait Lighting – can now be adjusted in the app to “virtually move the light closer” or push it farther away

– can now be adjusted in the app to “virtually move the light closer” or push it farther away Sign In with Apple – a new alternative to social logins from Google and Facebook which does not track your data

– a new alternative to social logins from Google and Facebook which does not track your data Maps – updated with more detail and high-resolution 3D imagery with smoother-than-Google Street View movement through 3D maps

– updated with more detail and high-resolution 3D imagery with smoother-than-Google Street View movement through 3D maps Memoji – new tools for creating customized emoji, which automatically become sticker packs you can use in Messages

– new tools for creating customized emoji, which automatically become sticker packs you can use in Messages Voice Control – lets you operate an iPhone (or iPad or Mac) using just your voice

– lets you operate an iPhone (or iPad or Mac) using just your voice Swiping – Apple officially calls it “QuickPath Typing,” but this is Swype or SwiftKey-style text input that lets you drag your finger across a keyboard without lifting it for quicker input.

Most of these features are also coming to iPadOS, the newly distinct version of the operating system designed for Apple’s tablets.

You can find a longer list of upcoming features in Apple’s official iOS 13 announcement.