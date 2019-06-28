Intel Islay Canyon NUC mini PCs now available (Whiskey Lake CPU, AMD Radeon Graphics)

Intel and AMD may be competitors, but over the past few years we’ve seen the two companies work together in interesting ways — and the latest example is now available for purchase.

The new Intel “Mainstream-G” line of NUC mini computers (code-named “Islay Canyon,” pack 8th-gen Intel Whiskey Lake processors and AMD Radeon 540X processors.

Officially unveiled in June, some of these compact desktop computer are now available for purchase for around $500 and up.

Models with Intel Core i5-8265U and Core i7-8565U processors are available from multiple stores, including Amazon, Walmart, Newegg, and SimplyNUC.

One thing to keep in mind is that while Newegg seems to have the lowest prices, the retailer is selling barebones kits without storage, operating systems, or even power cables.

SimplyNUC is probably your best bet for a fully configured system, if you’re cool with the $1000-ish price tags.

The little computers measures about 4.6″ x 4.4″ x 2″ and feature 15 watt Intel processors, dual storage support (thanks to a 2.5 inch drive bay and an M.2 slot for an SSD), and support for up to two 4K/60 Hz displays.

One thing to keep in mind is that the RAM is not upgradable. Each model comes with 8GB of LPDDR3-1866 memory built-in, and that’s all they’ll ever support, but Intel notes that you can add Intel Optane memory for a performance boost.

Other features include Gigabit Ethernet, 8021.1ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5, HDMI 2.0b and Mini DisplayPort 1.2, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, and three USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A ports, and a stereo headset jack.

Models with Core i5 chips are already shipping, and it looks like the Core i7 versions should be available any minute now.