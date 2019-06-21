Huawei’s MediaPad M6 Android tablets sport Kirin 980 chips, 8.4 inch or 10.8 inch displays

Huawei may be facing an existential threat due to US trade restrictions, but that isn’t stopping the Chinese electronics company from launching new devices.

The company has just pulled the veil off a few new devices including the Nova 5 series of smartphones and the new Huawei MediaPad M6 Android tablet family.

I find the tablets particularly interesting, since there’s not a lot of competition in the mid-range/high-end Android tablet space these days.

The MediaPad M6 comes in two versions. There’s an 8.4-inch model with a 6,100 mAh battery and starting price of CNY 1,999 (about $290). And there’s a 10.8 inch version with a starting price of CNY 2,299 ($335) and a 7,500 mAh battery.

Both models have the same key specs, including:

2560 x 1600 pixel display

Kirin 980 processor

4GB/64GB WiFi-only model or 4GB/128GB 4G LTE model

microSDXC card reader

13MP rear and 8MP front camera

3.5mm headphone jack

USB-C port

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

Champagne gold and Silver ash color options

Android 9 with EMUI 9.1 user interface

The 10.8 inch model measures 10.1″ x 7″ x 0.3″ (257mm x 179mm x 7.2mm) and weighs 1.1 pounds (498 grams). Its screen features 280 pixels per inch, and Huawei says you can expect up to 11 hours of battery life during video playback, and it takes about 2.5 hours to fully charge the battery.

The smaller version has a 359 ppi display, measures 8.1″ x 4.9″ x 0.3″ (206.4mm x 125.22 x 7.4mm) and weighs 11.3 ounces (320 grams). Despite having a smaller battery, it should get more run time, with up to 12.5 hours of battery life while watching videos.

Huawei says the MediaPad M6 tablets will both go on sale in China in early July. There’s no word on if or when we’ll see them internationally. While the company does have a history of selling its tablets around the world, Huawei’s under a bit of pressure these days.

Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4

Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8