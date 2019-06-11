HTC launches two new mid-range phones… is apparently still making phone

HTC may have sold a significant portion of its smartphone business to Google a few years ago, but the company still seems to be producing new phones… and not just niche models like the HTC Exodus line of blockchain phones.
The HTC U19e is a smartphone with a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. 6GB of RAM, and a $475 price tag, while the HTC Desire U19+ has a 6.2 inch screen, at least 4GB of RAM, and starting price of about $315.
Both models are going on sale in Taiwan soon, with the U19e launching this week and the Desire U19+ coming in July.
It’s unclear whether either model will be available in the US or Europe anytime soon. But I suppose it’s nice to see that a company that was once a major player in the smartphone space isn’t down for the count just yet.
Here are some more details about the latest HTC phones:
HTC U19e
- 6 inch,, 2160 x 1080 pixel OLED display with HDR10 support
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- microSD card reader
- 12MP primary camera + 20MP 2X telephoto lens
- 24MP +2MP front cameras
- Face Unlock
- Iris recognition
- Rear fingerprint sensor
- 3,930 mAh battery
- USB-C
- Quick Charge 4 support (although only a Quick Charge 3.0 charger is included
HTC Desire u19+
- 6.2 inch FHD+ display
- MediaTek Helio P35 processor
- 4GB or 6GB of RAM
- 64GB or 128GB of storage
- 13MP primary camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle + 5MP depth camera
- 16MP front camera
- 3,850 mAh battery
- Rear fingerprint sensor
via GSM Arena and MySmartPrice
Glad to see new HTC phones. I had a couple of their phones in the past and liked them. Still wish they would go with Android One…and bring back the headphone jack like some other manufactures.
Didn’t Google buy most of their hardware division for making in Pixel line? I think that’s mostly what keeps them in business