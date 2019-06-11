HTC launches two new mid-range phones… is apparently still making phone

HTC may have sold a significant portion of its smartphone business to Google a few years ago, but the company still seems to be producing new phones… and not just niche models like the HTC Exodus line of blockchain phones.

The HTC U19e is a smartphone with a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. 6GB of RAM, and a $475 price tag, while the HTC Desire U19+ has a 6.2 inch screen, at least 4GB of RAM, and starting price of about $315.

Both models are going on sale in Taiwan soon, with the U19e launching this week and the Desire U19+ coming in July.

It’s unclear whether either model will be available in the US or Europe anytime soon. But I suppose it’s nice to see that a company that was once a major player in the smartphone space isn’t down for the count just yet.

Here are some more details about the latest HTC phones:

HTC U19e

6 inch,, 2160 x 1080 pixel OLED display with HDR10 support

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor

6GB RAM

128GB storage

microSD card reader

12MP primary camera + 20MP 2X telephoto lens

24MP +2MP front cameras

Face Unlock

Iris recognition

Rear fingerprint sensor

3,930 mAh battery

USB-C

Quick Charge 4 support (although only a Quick Charge 3.0 charger is included

HTC Desire u19+

6.2 inch FHD+ display

MediaTek Helio P35 processor

4GB or 6GB of RAM

64GB or 128GB of storage

13MP primary camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle + 5MP depth camera

16MP front camera

3,850 mAh battery

Rear fingerprint sensor

via GSM Arena and MySmartPrice