HP launches EliteBook 700 G6 laptops with Ryzen Pro chips

HP is updating its business laptop lineup with two new EliteBook 700 models sporting 13.3 inch and 14 inch displays, as well as a new HP mt45 Mobile Thin Client, which is basically a 14 inch laptop with less impressive specs and software designed to let you connect to remote servers.

All three new laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen Pro processors, and they should all be available in the coming weeks.

The HP EliteBook 735 G6 features a 13.3 inch, 1080p display and support for up to a Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of NVMe solid state storage.

The 3 pound notebook has stereo speakers, a 50 Wh battery, and support for optional features include a Smartcard reader, 4G LTE, and an HP Sure View privacy screen.

It has two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port and an Ethernet jack, and the laptop is expected to sell for $1199 and up when it launches in late June.

HP’s EliteBook 745 G6 is a 14 inch model with a $929 starting price and similar specs and options, but it’s a bit bigger and heavier, weighing in at 3.3 pounds.

The HP mt45 Mobile Thin Client, meanwhile, is only available with an AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 3300U processor and features 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of solid state storage.

While it has a similar design and port selection, HP only offers thin client operating systems including HP ThinPro, HP Smart Zero Core, or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise for Thin Clients.

It’ll be available in July for $799 and up.