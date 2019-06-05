Google releases Android Q Beta 4 (with final APIs)

The next major version of Android is coming this fall, and Google’s latest Android Q beta should make life a little easier for developers working to ensure their apps are compatible.
Android Q Beta 4, which is out today, includes the final APIs and official SDK for Android Q.
System images are available today for Google Pixel devices, and Beta 4 should begin rolling out to other devices enrolled in the Android Q Beta program in the next few weeks.
While non-developers can also participate in the beta, Google does note that this is pre-release software that can lead to stability, performance, or battery issues. Some apps and accessibility features may also not work as expected.
Among other things, Android Q brings:
- Dark mode theme
- Dedicated privacy settings
- Gesture navigation by default
- Native support for foldables and multi-screen devices
- Smart replies and actions in notifications
There’s also support for new file types and codecs including AV1 and Dynamic Depth images, and support for desktop mode — although this most likely won’t be visible to end users unless they install a third-party app.
And of course Android Q Beta 4 brings a few minor changes from earlier betas… but they really do seem pretty minor for the most part.
It still kinda baffles me we had to wait 10 major versions of Android for a dark mode (and 13 of iOS). We had fully customizable themes in Windows 3.1 in 1992! If you wanted an inverted theme, you could set it up in seconds! We’ve been using OLED screens for half a decade now in major flagship phones, was this really such a huge task?
available for the Essential Phone as well. I have the Essential phone that I’m using as a back up, might give it a whirl