Chuwi’s 8 inch MiniBook laptop gets a 16GB RAM option (limited quantities)

A bunch of mini-laptops are set to ship this year, including the GPD P2 Max and One Mix 3 Yoga which are currently sitting on my desk, along with the Chuwi MiniBook which is up for pre-order through Indiegogo.

Chuwi’s first foray into the tiny laptop space is an 8 inch notebook with a 360-degree hinge, a touchscreen display, and a relatively low price tag: $430 and up for a model with an Intel Celeron N4100 processor and $530 and up for a Core m3-8100Y model… at least during crowdfunding.

But one thing setting Chuwi’s MiniBook apart from the new GPD and One Mix models is that Chuwi didn’t have any models with 16GB of RAM. Now it does.

Here’s the deal: if you want a Chuwi MiniBook with 16GB of RAM you can head over to Indiegogo, choose a model with an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor and then choose the RAM upgrade option.

But you’ll probably have to do it fast — Chuwi is only offering a limited quantity of RAM upgrades and they’re almost sold out.

The company launched the promotion overnight, with the first 50 RAM upgrades going for $10, the next 100 priced at $20, and the last 200 priced at $30.

As I publish this article, the $30 option is the only one left. That’s not a bad price for an extra 8GB of memory. It only takes the starting price of a Core m3 model to $560, which is still pretty competitive.

There’s no word on if or when Chuwi will offer more options for obtaining the 16GB RAM upgrade.

Update: The $30 option is gone, and now Chuwi is offering a $35 upgrade for the next 200 people to back that option.

Keep in mind that the mini-laptop won’t ship until September and it has a few shortcomings when compared with the competition. It has eMMC storage rather than a speedier NVMe SSD. It has an 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display rather than a larger 8.4 or 8.9 inch 2560 x 1600 pixel display. And there’s no support for an active pen.

On the bright side, there’s an empty M.2 slot that you can use to add an SSD.