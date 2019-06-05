BlueStacks Inside could bring more Android games to PCs

The folks at BlueStacks have been offering tools that let you run Android apps and games on Windows and Mac computers for years… but in order to do that you’ve needed to install the company’s Android emulator on your computer.

Now BlueStacks is taking aim at Android game developers with a new tool called BlueStacks Inside. It’s an SDK that will let developers submit existing Android games to Windows PC gaming platforms like Steam or Discord.

Mobile gaming has become big business in recent years, and we’ve even seen device makers start designing phones specifically for gamers. But odds are your PC still has more horsepower than your smartphone.

According to VentureBeat, BlueStacks has already partnered with game developers including KOG, Funplus, and Fabled Game Studio to use the new SDK to bring their games to PC.

The upside for developers is that they don’t have to go out of their way to develop for two different platforms — just create an Android version of your game and BlueStacks Inside will turn it into something that can run on PC.

The upside for PC gamers could be an influx of new games that might not otherwise have been available… although the downside is that this could also bring an influx of the free-to-play games filled with in-game purchases that are so common on mobile devices.