AT&T and Best Buy cancel Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-orders

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was originally scheduled to hit stores on April 26th, but Samsung postponed the launch after multiple reviewers reported that the screens were easy to damage on their demo units.

At the time the company said it would announce a new release date “in the coming weeks,” at this point it’s not at all clear when the company’s first phone with a foldable OLED display will ship.

So it’s not all that surprising that retailers are starting to cancel pre-orders and refund customers’ money.

A few weeks ago Best Buy started canceling pre-orders, and now AT&T is following suit.

AT&T says folks who were willing to plunk down $1980 for the phone will be refunded for any charges already made to their cards. And AT&T is also apparently compensating folks with either a $100 bill credit (as mentioned in an email cited by Tizen Help) or a $100 AT&T promotion card (Tom’s Hardware).

2019 had been shaping up to the the year of the foldable phone. But at this point Samsung’s first foldable is on hold. It’s unclear what will come of Huawei’s Mate X foldable, now that the company is dealing with the impact of US sanctions. and who knows if or when foldables from Motorola, Oppo, or Xiaomi will ever see the light of day?

via GSM Arena