Asus ROG Phone 2 gaming smartphone coming this year

A lot of companies have released gaming smartphones in the past few years, with an emphasis on features like high screen refresh rates, trigger buttons, and fancy cooling systems. But the Asus ROG Phone released in mid-2018 feels more like a piece of gaming hardware than most, thanks to all of those things plus support for optional accessories including game controllers, desktop docks, and even a case that adds a second screen to the phone.

Now Asus has announced that a ROG Phone 2 is on the way, and it could launch as soon as July.

While the company hasn’t said anything about the new phone’s hardware, Asus has confirmed that it’s working with Tencent Games to offer customizations aimed at e-sports mobile games.

Tencent is the Chinese company behind popular titles including League of Legends and part-owner of Fortnite and PUBG.

And while Asus has been selling smartphones for years, the company is probably best known as a PC maker with products including the line of premium ultraportable notebooks, the VivoBook line of mid-range laptops, and the ROG line of gaming-centric hardware.

The original Asus ROG Phone features a 6 inch, 2160 x 10890 pixel display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB to 512GB of storage.

It has a list price of $899 and up, although sometimes you can find it for less than that.

via Phone Arena and NotebookCheck