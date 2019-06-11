Apple launches new iCloud app for Windows 10

Apple’s smartphones, tablets, computers, and TV boxes are all designed to work well together. But Apple doesn’t always make life easy for folks that want to use its devices and products running non-Apple operating systems.

Case in point: Apple is killing off iTunes for Mac and replacing it with Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Podcasts apps. But what about Windows users with an iPhone or iPad? You’re stuck with an increasingly outdated version of iTunes.

But every now and again, Apple acknowledges folks that might want to use its products and someone else’s. There’s an Apple Music app for Android. And now there’s also a new iCloud app for Windows 10 in the Microsoft Store.

The new app lets Windows 10 users access their calendar, mail, photos, videos, and other files on a Windows 10 PC. You can even sync browser bookmarks… which is particularly interesting since Apple stopped offering a Safari web browser for Windows some time ago. So this new app allows you to sync your Chrome, Firefox, or Internet Explorer bookmarks from your PC with Safari running on your iOS or macOS devices.

You can use the app to add an iCloud Drive section to the Windows File Explorer, allowing you to drag and drop files between your PC and the cloud.

You can also select files and folders you want to keep on your PC or save space on your computer by only keeping some files in iCloud. And you can share files with other users from the Windows File Explorer.

Microsoft says the new app uses the same files on-demand feature as its own OneDrive cloud storage app for Windows 10.

The iCloud for Windows app can also automatically download new photos and videos from iCloud to your PC, which makes it easy to access pictures you take on an iPhone from your PC. And you can create shared albums on a PC.

In order to use the mail, contacts, and calendars features you’ll need Outlook 2016 or later. But everything else should be accessible to iCloud and Windows users without any additional software.

via Windows Blog and Apple Support