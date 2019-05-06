ZTE Axon 10 Pro with Snapdragon 855 launches for $470 and up (in select markets)

After coming perilously close to folding in 2018 after a standoff with the United States, Chinese device maker ZTE is back to making smartphones again… and the company’s latest flagship looks pretty interesting.
The ZTE Axon 10 Pro has a 6.47 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with a small waterdrop-style notch, an in-display fingerprint sensor, three rear cameras, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.
It goes up for order this week in China for about $470 and up, and it should also be available in select European countries soon.
There will also be a ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G edition, but pricing hasn’t been announced for that model yet.
ZTE will offer three configurations/prices in China:
- 6GB/128GB for ¥3199 (~$470)
- 8GB/256GB for ¥3699 (~$550)
- 12GB/256GB for ¥4199 (~$620)
Each model has a 4,000 mAh battery, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ and wireless charging (the Axon 10 Pro has a glass back).
There’s a 20MP front-facing camera with support for face recognition, and a triple-camera setup on the back of the phone, consisting of:
- 48MP primary camera
- 20MP ultra-wide camera (125 degree field of view)
- 8MP telephoto camera (3x optical zoom, 5X hybrid zoom, or 10x digital zoom)
Other features include stereo speakers, DTS:X Ultra sound, a microSD card reader, NFC, Bluetooth 5., and 802.11ac WiFi.
via GizmoChina, Display Daily, and Qualcomm
So compared to the Axon7, they made it more fragile, same water resistance (No IPxx), no headphone jack, and no stereo speakers… Not much reason to get this over competitors like ASUS, Xiaomi, Meizu, etc etc.
I mean if they kept the headphone jack, and kept the front-firing stereo loudspeakers of the first version, then it could have been something differentiating from the other devices. Not to mention including things like AndroidOne, Removable Battery, or IP68 protection at a fair price (US <$600).
The camera system will likely be mediocre. And no, it only has a monospeaker with small assistance from the earpiece, which is worse than the Pixel 3 (two monospeakers), and worse than true stereospeakers like that of the Pixel 3XL, ASUS RoG, Razer Phone 2, BlackShark 2, etc etc.