ZTE Axon 10 Pro with Snapdragon 855 launches for $470 and up (in select markets)

After coming perilously close to folding in 2018 after a standoff with the United States, Chinese device maker ZTE is back to making smartphones again… and the company’s latest flagship looks pretty interesting.

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro has a 6.47 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with a small waterdrop-style notch, an in-display fingerprint sensor, three rear cameras, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

It goes up for order this week in China for about $470 and up, and it should also be available in select European countries soon.

There will also be a ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G edition, but pricing hasn’t been announced for that model yet.

ZTE will offer three configurations/prices in China:

6GB/128GB for ¥3199 (~$470)

8GB/256GB for ¥3699 (~$550)

12GB/256GB for ¥4199 (~$620)

Each model has a 4,000 mAh battery, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ and wireless charging (the Axon 10 Pro has a glass back).

There’s a 20MP front-facing camera with support for face recognition, and a triple-camera setup on the back of the phone, consisting of:

48MP primary camera

20MP ultra-wide camera (125 degree field of view)

8MP telephoto camera (3x optical zoom, 5X hybrid zoom, or 10x digital zoom)

Other features include stereo speakers, DTS:X Ultra sound, a microSD card reader, NFC, Bluetooth 5., and 802.11ac WiFi.

