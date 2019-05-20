Zotac’s new ZBOX Q series mini PCs pack Intel Xeon chips, NVIDIA Quadro graphics

Zotac’s ZBOX line of compact computers pack the guts of a desktop computer into a relatively small space… although some spaces are smaller than others.

The new Zotac ZBOX Q family of desktops measure about 8.9″ x 8″ x 5″. That makes them pretty small compared to a typical desktop tower PC, but pretty big compared to one of the company’s pocket-sized ZBOX Pico mini PCs. The Q series packs a lot more power though.

In fact, Zotac has just introduced (or re-introduced) two new ZBOX Q Series “Mini Creator” PCs with NVIDIA Quadro graphics and Intel Xeon chips. They’re basically compact workstation computers for graphic design, media production, or other tasks that take a lot of horsepower.

The Zotac ZBOX QX3P3000 features an Intel Xeon E-2136 hexa-core processor and NVIDIA Quadro P3000 graphics with 6GB of GDDR5 192-bit memory.

Zotac’s ZBOX QX3P5000, meanwhile, has the same Xeon E-2136 processor, but features NVIDIA Quadro P5000 graphics with 16GB of GDDR5 256-bit memory.

Both models feature support for up to four 4K displays with 60 Hz refresh rates plus an array of I/O options including:

4 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports

2 xUSB 3.1 Type-C ports

1 x Thunderbolt 3 port

4 x HDMI 2.0b ports

Killer Ethernet (10/100/1000/2500)

Mic and Speaker jacks

SDXC card reader

Under the hood, there are two SODIMM slots that can each handle up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 RAM (for a total of up to 64GB), and an M.2 slot for PCIe NVMe or a SATA III solid state drive. There’s also a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD and support for Intel Optane memory.

The system also supports WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.

Zotac hasn’t announced a price or release date yet, but this is actually the second time the company has unveiled the QX3P5000. I got an early look at it during the Consumer Electronics Show in January.