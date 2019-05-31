Zotac expands its ZBOX Pico line of mini PCs with Intel Amber Lake

Earlier this year Zotac unveiled a pocket-sized computer called the ZBOX Pico PI470 featuring an Intel Core i7-8500Y Amber Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and Windows 10 Home.

You still can’t buy one yet, but now it looks like the PI470 will have some company when it hits the streets. At Computex, Zotac is showing off a presumably cheaper model called the ZBOX Pico PI430.

It’s basically the same mini computer, but it has a less powerful Core m3-8100Y processor.

The folks at TechPowerUp and ArabHardware have psoed some pictures of the little computer, which features:

Intel Core m3-8100Y 5 watt dual-core processor (1.1 GHz base, 3.4 GHz boost)

Intel UHD Graphics 615

4GB of LPDDR3-1600 RAM

128GB of eMMC storage

HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort 1.2

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C port

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

microSDXC card reader

Gigabit Ethernet

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

The system is passively cooled, which means there’s no fan or other moving parts under the hood.

While this model seems to have more storage than the Core i7 version I saw at the Consumer Electronic Show in January, I suspect Zotac may offer several different storage configurations for different versions.

Based on the model numbers, I also wouldn’t be surprised if the company has a ZBOX Pico PI450 with an Intel Core i5-8200Y processor hidden away somewhere. But so far Zotac the PI430 and PI470 are the only Amber Lake models I’ve seen.

Maybe by this time next year Zotac will be ready to release versions powered by Intel Ice Lake-Y chips.

via FanlessTech