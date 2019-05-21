Windows 10 May 2019 Update is now available (version 1903)

Right on schedule, Microsoft has released the Windows 10 May 2019 Update.

Among other things, latest version of Windows 10 includes a number of new features including support for viewing your Android phone’s screen on a PC, syncing Android notifications to your desktop, a new update mechanism that won’t force you to install every update, a reserved storage feature that will eat up some disk space, but ensure more reliable updates, a Windows Sandbox utility for safely running untrusted apps, and big changes to the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

There’s also support for a light desktop theme, a cleaner Start Menu, and the ability to uninstall more apps that come pre-loaded. Cortana and the Search bar are also no longer one and the same.

Want to install the Windows 10 May 2019 Update ASAP? You can head over to the Windows Update section of your PC’s Settings, choose the “Check for updates” option, and then click “Download and install now” if you see it.

You may not see it right away, because Microsoft is taking its time with the rollout — the company has run into problems in the past, so it’s probably best to proceed cautiously.

Microsoft also notes that Windows 10 April 2018 Update will only be officially supported for another half year — so you’ll probably want to update sometime between now and November 12, 2019 when it reaches end of service.

via ZDNet