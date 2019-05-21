Walmart launches a line of cheap Android tablets (priced $100 or lower)

As the largest retailer in the United States, Walmart already sells a lot of tablets including iPads, Windows tablets, and Android devices.

But now Walmart is starting to sell its own line of cheap Android tablets priced at $99 or lower.

As expected, that makes them competitive with Amazon’s Kindle line of tablets, which have starting prices of $50 to $150. And, as expected, Bloomberg still insists on calling Walmart’s new budget tablets iPad competitors for some reason.

Anyway, the first model to go on sale is the $64 Onn Android Tablet with an 8 inch display. Onn, by the way, is Walmart’s house-owned brand. It’s sort of like Best Buy’s Insignia brand… but for Walmart.

The Onn 8 inch Android tablet features a 1280 x 800 IPS pixel display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, Android 9 software, a 2MP rear camera and a 0.3MP front-facing camera. It supports 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.

While those aren’t exactly iPad-challenging specs, on paper this does look like it could give Amazon’s $70 Fire HD 8 a run for the money.

It has more RAM than Amazon’s tablet, and ships with the Google Play Store installed (along with a “Walmart app suite,” whatever that is.

On the other hand, Walmart is only promising up to 5 hours of battery life. Amazon’s Fire HD 8 runs for up to 8 hours on a charge. The latest Fire HD 8 also has a 2MP front camera.

According to Bloomberg, Walmart will also offer a 10.1 inch model for $79 and a 10.1 inch model + detachable keyboard for $99, but neither of those options seem to be available yet.