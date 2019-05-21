Walmart launches a line of cheap Android tablets (priced $100 or lower)

As the largest retailer in the United States, Walmart already sells a lot of tablets including iPads, Windows tablets, and Android devices.
But now Walmart is starting to sell its own line of cheap Android tablets priced at $99 or lower.
As expected, that makes them competitive with Amazon’s Kindle line of tablets, which have starting prices of $50 to $150. And, as expected, Bloomberg still insists on calling Walmart’s new budget tablets iPad competitors for some reason.
Anyway, the first model to go on sale is the $64 Onn Android Tablet with an 8 inch display. Onn, by the way, is Walmart’s house-owned brand. It’s sort of like Best Buy’s Insignia brand… but for Walmart.
The Onn 8 inch Android tablet features a 1280 x 800 IPS pixel display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, Android 9 software, a 2MP rear camera and a 0.3MP front-facing camera. It supports 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.
While those aren’t exactly iPad-challenging specs, on paper this does look like it could give Amazon’s $70 Fire HD 8 a run for the money.
It has more RAM than Amazon’s tablet, and ships with the Google Play Store installed (along with a “Walmart app suite,” whatever that is.
On the other hand, Walmart is only promising up to 5 hours of battery life. Amazon’s Fire HD 8 runs for up to 8 hours on a charge. The latest Fire HD 8 also has a 2MP front camera.
According to Bloomberg, Walmart will also offer a 10.1 inch model for $79 and a 10.1 inch model + detachable keyboard for $99, but neither of those options seem to be available yet.
Saw all three in the cabinet under the tablet display at the local WalMart (Louisiana) but none were being displayed yet.
Not bad. :O I’d hold out for a 1920 option, but I like that screen size. Coming with the play store out of the box is a good plus too.
I’m thinking that Amazon saves server resources when only serving content to a 1280 x 800 screen.
Pennies per video, but it all adds up.
I wonder if this is why we just saw a new Kindle 7.
Na… the new Nook was reason enough for that.
I wonder if this is why we saw a new Kindle 7″ recently.
For that price i’ll try one, Is it the same mt proc in the 8″ fire?
All three models are available at the local Walmart here in AZ. I’ll probably pick up the $100 10.1″ w/keyboard to see how well it performs. The photos of it look very nice for the price, but we all know how different reality is from photos.
I’m curious to see how closely (or not) it gets to the quality of the Fire HD 10.
looks like the same board in all 3 ONN, and the same screen res… So hard to say since the fire 10 has a stronger proc than the fire 8 and the res is higher than the 8…however same amount of ram in both in the ONN and the Fire 10…that’s a toss up…performance vs os type, personally although i have a couple i really hate fire os and if you try to hack either the 8 or 10″ with google services it slow them down terribly even after cache wipes, etc…oh yeah quality…though nothing tablet wise amazon has put out since the hdx’s has that quality..its passable i’m wondering about these ONN