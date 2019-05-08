Unannounced Amazon tablet hits the FCC

Amazon launched an updated Fire HD 8 tablet last year, but the company hasn’t refreshed its Fire HD 10 or Fire 7 tablet since 2017.

It looks like that could soon change. As spotted by the folks at Tablet Monkeys, a new device that showed up at the FCC website last week has all the hallmarks of an unannounced Amazon Fire tablet.

It’s not entirely clear which tablet we’re looking at, but I’m leaning toward this being an update to the entry-level Amazon Fire 7 tablet.

What makes me say that? The FCC documents make it clear that the tablet supports 802.11n WiFi, but there’s no mention of 802.11ac support.

Other features revealed by the FCC documents include support for dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth, as well as inclusion of a camera, audio jack, microSD card slot, and USB port.

If you want to know any more than that about the new tablet, you’ll probably have to wait for an official announcement. But if last year’s very modest update to the Fire HD 8 is anything to go by, I’d expect a pretty minimal spec bump.