Liliputing

Sony Xperia 1 coming July 12th… for $950

at by Leave a Comment

So the good news is that Sony’s impressive new phone with a big, wide, high-res display is coming to the United States in July. The less good news is that while the Sony Xperia 1 has top-tier specs, it also has a top-tier price.

Sony says the smartphone will sell for $950 when it goes on sale at Amazon,. Best Buy, B&H, and Focus Camera.

That’s not exactly a shocking price. Over the past few years we’ve seen the prices of flagship phones creep upward, and Sony’s never been particularly competitive when it comes to pricing for its high-end phones. But it’s still likely to limit the appeal of this otherwise interesting smartphone.

If you need a refresher, here are some of the Xperia 1’s key specs:

  • 6.5 inch, 2840 x 1644 pixel HDR OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor
  • 6GB of RAM
  • 128GB of storage
  • Triple 12MP rear cameras (primary + wide-angle + 2x zoom)
  • 8MP front0camera
  • Side fingerprint sensor
  • 802.11ac WiFi
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • GSM & CDMA network support (for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint)
  • NFC
  • Stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos sound
  • IP65/68 rated
  • 3,300 mAh battery

The phone supports slow motion video recording at 960 frames per second and it can shoot 4K HDR video as well.

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of