Sony Xperia 1 coming July 12th… for $950

So the good news is that Sony’s impressive new phone with a big, wide, high-res display is coming to the United States in July. The less good news is that while the Sony Xperia 1 has top-tier specs, it also has a top-tier price.
Sony says the smartphone will sell for $950 when it goes on sale at Amazon,. Best Buy, B&H, and Focus Camera.
That’s not exactly a shocking price. Over the past few years we’ve seen the prices of flagship phones creep upward, and Sony’s never been particularly competitive when it comes to pricing for its high-end phones. But it’s still likely to limit the appeal of this otherwise interesting smartphone.
If you need a refresher, here are some of the Xperia 1’s key specs:
- 6.5 inch, 2840 x 1644 pixel HDR OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor
- 6GB of RAM
- 128GB of storage
- Triple 12MP rear cameras (primary + wide-angle + 2x zoom)
- 8MP front0camera
- Side fingerprint sensor
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- GSM & CDMA network support (for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint)
- NFC
- Stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos sound
- IP65/68 rated
- 3,300 mAh battery
The phone supports slow motion video recording at 960 frames per second and it can shoot 4K HDR video as well.
