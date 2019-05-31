Shuttle XPC EN01 is a small, rugged, fanless PC

Shuttle’s been making small form-factor PCs since before they were cool… but many of them require a fan to stay cool. The Shuttle XPC Fanless line, meanwhile, does not.

And it looks like there’s a new XPC that may be one of the smallest to date… and it has a rather unusual looking design.

FanlessTech reports the upcoming Shuttle XPC EN01 is a “rugged edge platform designed for digital signage, industrial automation, and visual recognition applications.”

But basically it’s a PC with a sturdy metal case that features a set of fins on top for heat dissipation. The EN01 supports Windows or Linux and it will be available with Intel Apollo Lake or NVIDIA Jetson TX2 processor options.

According to a spec sheet for the Intel version, the system measures about 3.4″ x 3.3″ x 2″ and supports up to a 10 watt Intel Pentium J4205 quad-core processor, up to 8GB of LPDDR4-2400 RAM, and up to 64GB of eMMC storage.

The computer features HDMI 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A and USB-C ports, and a microSD card reader.

There’s also an M.2 slot, and the system should support optional features including 4G LTE and Power over Ethernet.