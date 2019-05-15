SanDisk’s 1TB microSD card is available now (for $450)

As promised a few months ago, the first microSD cards capable of storing up to 1TB of data are here. If you’ve got $450 burning a hole in your wallet, now you can spend it on a 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC card.
For that price you get not only one of the highest capacity cards in this class, but also one of the fastest, with support for data read speeds up to 160 MB/s and write speeds up to 90 MB/s, which means you can use it for capturing and/or viewing 4K video, among other things.
That said, you could probably save a lot of money by purchasing a few smaller (but still big) cards.
Case in point: a 400GB version of the SanDisk Extreme card sells for $90 at Amazon. In other words, you could buy five of them and get 2TB of storeage for the same price as a single 1TB card. You just may have to swap cards a little more often.
If you’re willing to settle for a somewhat slower card, the Sandisk Ultra 400GB if currently on sale for $57 (which means you can buy 8 of them, get 3.2TB of storage, and still have some money left over).
Of course, prices for 1TB cards will likely fall in the future. But as is often the case, being an early adopter is expensive.
via Tom’s Hardware
This is both amazing and terrifying at the same time. 1TB SSDs are only becoming sensible these days and they are huge compared to a microSD and most of them have only about 1-2000 write cycles due to quad-level NAND cells. And those have a complex controller with insane JIT compression and DDR RAM for wear leveling. What’s inside these insane microSD cards? How many write cycles can they endure? What kind of wear-leveling is in place? I’m kinda afraid to find out…
the highest capacity of anything always has a high price until they make another with a higher capacity, but this is the biggest leap the tech has made since i bought my 200gb 3 years ago for $40
Maybe their product page has a typo compared to the press material you reference, but I am only seeing read speeds of up to 90 MB/s and write speeds of up to 60 MB/s on the product page.
Yeah, their website seems to be inconsistent. The 160/90 numbers come from here: https://www.sandisk.com/home/memory-cards/microsd-cards/extreme-microsd
Do not such high capacity cards which are so physically small, make it so much easier to lose (as in misplace) large amounts of data?
Oops, whilst taking the card out of the plastic holder or card slot of the device, I dropped in between the cracks in the seating of the automobile/bus/ferry/subway/train/tram/aeroplane and I cannot get it back out …
You can’t make them any bigger than the card reader slot you have to insert therm into without contravening the laws of physics…
Why are there so many logos on the card? Will this ever be fixed?
https://xkcd.com/927/
I haven’t bought an SD card in years. I think the last one I bought was 32GB and I only use it a couple of times a year to load up a bunch of TV shows for my transatlantic flights.
I used to use it in my camera, but then I bought a Pixel XL and use Google Photos to store all my photos.
No doubt, there will always be specialized uses for such tiny storage cards, but streaming and cloud storage will eventually supersede most use cases of yesteryear, if they haven’t already.
Purpose-built file-handling machines like serious cameras, additional non-cloud storage for small devices, and people who don’t like the cloud each desire small physical storage modules. I have *concerns* about the longevity of microSD cards, so I keep backups… locally. Maybe I am on a List for having googled rsync / robosync so much. Private records are as detrimental to the one state as private papers. They should all be swept to the incinerators… I mean cloud. For keeping. And inspection.