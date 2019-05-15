Realme X is a $220 smartphone with an AMOLED display, 48MP camera (for China)

Liliputing

Chinese phone maker Oppo sells a line of cheaper phones under its Realme brand… but the company’s new Realme X packs some surprisingly premium features into a low-cost handset.

The phone features a 6.5 inch, FHD+ AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, a 16MP pop-up style selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a dual camera system on the back, with a 48MP primary camera and a 5MP depth camera.

Prices start at the equivalent of $220 for a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Oppo will also offer a 6GB/64GB model for just $10 more, and an 8GB/128GB version for $260.

Those prices are only for the Chinese market, so it’s unlikely you’ll find anything with these specs for that low of a price in the US or Europe anytime soon. But I can’t help but notice that relatively small price bump for additional memory and storage — something that it would be nice to see other phone makers adopt.

Other features include a 3,765 mAh battery and support for Oppo’s VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology, which the company says lets you get a 55 percent charge by plugging in the phone for half an hour. The phone has a 2340 x 1080 pixel display with Gorilla Glass 5 and the primary camera features a Sony IMX586 sensor.

