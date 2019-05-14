OnePlus 7 Pro features 90 Hz AMOLED display, pop-up selfie camera, and triple-rear camera system

Chinese phone maker OnePlus has earned a reputation in recent years for making high-quality phones that undercut their rivals in pricing… although prices have crept up in recent years as features have.

SO it’s not exactly surprising that the new OnePlus 7 Pro is the company’s most expensive phone to date. But with a starting price of $669 and a whole boatload of new features, the OnePlus 7 Pro still looks like a pretty good deal when compared with the latest Samsung, Apple, and Google flagships, among others.

The OnePlus 7 Pro goes up for order on May 17th at 10:00AM at OnePlus.com or from T-Mobile.

So let’s talk about those flagship specs that OnePlus says makes it new phones the best to date when it comes to specs, design, and features…. starting with the display.

The latest OnePlus flagship has a 6.67 inch display that the company calls a “Fluid AMOLED” screen. It features a 90 Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits of brightness, and a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels (with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 516 pixels per inch).

That screen isn’t just the first thing you’ll see when you look at the phone — it’s also the main thing you’ll see. The smartphone has a 93.22 percent screen-to-body ratio, which means that the OnePlus 7 Pro is about the same physical size as the OnePlus 6T despite featuring a larger screen.

Two reasons for the high screen-to-body ratio? There’s no visible fingerprint sensor. And there’s no bezel or notch to house a front-facing camera.

The fingerprint sensor is built into the display, and OnePlus says it’s larger and faster than the in-display sensor used for the OnePlus 6T.

The selfie camera, meanwhile, is a motorized pop-up camera that appears only when you need it. With a 16MP resolution, OnePlus says it’s the highest quality front camera it’s used to date… and it’s also been tested to withstand 300-thousand open and close cycles.

Unsurprisingly, the phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which is what you get from most Android flagships launching this year. It also has a liquid cooling system for thermal management.

The phone will be available with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options, and it supports up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, which OnePlus says offers up to 79 percent faster read/write speeds than UFS 2.1 and allows large apps and games to install up to five times faster.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery used in any OnePlus phone to date. OnePlus has also sped up its “Warp Charge” fast charging system, and claims you should be able to get a 50 percent charge by plugging in your phone for about 20 minutes.

We love the sound of the new dual stereo speakers on the #OnePlus7Pro. Made possible by @Dolby. pic.twitter.com/cKoRpVIT7R — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 14, 2019

OnePlus has also added stereo speakers to the phone with a dual speaker system featuring Dolby Atmos sound and 90 percent less distortion at high volumes compared to earlier phones from the company.

On the back of the phone, there’s a triple-camera system with a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP 3X telephoto zoom camera.

Two things you don’t get in this phone? A headphone jack or a microSD card reader. Those are increasingly becoming the domain of mid-range and entry-level phones, because somehow leaving features out is a premium thing these days.

It also lacks support for wireless charging and doesn’t have an IP rating for water and dust protection. But the smartphone does have a USB Type-C port, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and 802.11ac WiFi.

OnePlus is also updating the Android-based OxygenOS operating system used for its smartphones. It features built-in screen recording support, a “Zen Mode” option that locks down the phone so you can only use the camera, make phone calls, and receive emergency calls when you don’t want distractions, and a promise of 2-years of feature updates and 3 years of security updates.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will come in three prices/configurations:

6GB/128GB for $669

8GB/256GB for $699

12GB/256GB for $749

For the first time, OnePlus is also offering a trade-in program that will let you save money on a new phone when you send in your old model.

OnePlus plans to offer a 5G version of the smartphone later this year. It’ll include all the same specs as the 4G model,but it’ll add a Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem to the mix.

If you’ve got some time on your hands and want to watch the entire OnePlus 7 launch event, you can check it out in this video: