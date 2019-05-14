OnePlus 7 is basically a OnePlus 6T with some spec bumps (not coming to the US)

The OnePlus 7 Pro is launching this week for $670 and it packs a whole bunch of premium features including a big, bright, high-resolution display, a virtually bezel-free design, a triple-camera system, a pop-up selfie camera, and support for up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

So that’s the OnePlus 7 Pro. But adding the word Pro to the name suggests there’s a non-pro version, right?

There is… but the standard OnePlus 7 isn’t coming to the US. It also looks virtually identical to last year’s OnePlus 6T, although it features some significant improvements.

The OnePlus 7 has the same 6.41 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel display, waterdrop-style notch, and in-display fingerprint sensor as last year’s model. It also has a glass back, dual rear cameras, and comes with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (it also supports configurations up to 8GB/256GB).

But under the hood, OnePlus has upgraded the processor, storage, and camera. The new model ships with a Snapdragon 855 processor, UFS 3.0 storage, and a 48MP primary camera.

The phone will sell for €559 and up in Europe (about $626… which sounds pretty bad until you realize that the starting price for a OnePlus 7 Pro in Europe is €709, or almost $800). It will also be available in China, India, and select other markets.

Meanwhile Americans who are looking for a cheaper option than the OnePlus 7 Pro will be able to buy… a OnePlus 6T.

The company is continuing to sell last year’s flagship, but it will be getting a price cut this week so that prices will now start at $549 for a model with 8GB of RAM. OnePlus is discontinuing the 6GB model.

via Ars Technica