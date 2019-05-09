One Mix 3 mini laptop smiles for the camera (more photos released)

After releasing a series of 7 inch mini-laptops with touchscreen displays and convertible tablet-style designs, One Netbook plans to go big with its next model. Well, a little bigger anyway.

The upcoming One Mix 3 is a convertible notebook with an 8.4 inch display.

The company revealed most key specs a few weeks ago, so we already knew to expect an Intel Core m3-8100Y Amber Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and at least 256GB of storage. But at the time the company only provided a few pictures, so it wasn’t entirely clear what the One Mix 3 actually looked like.

Now a new set of pictures helps flesh out the picture.

The One Mix 3 measures about 8″ x 5.1″ x 0.6″ so there’s not exactly room for a full-sized keyboard. But it does look like One Netbook did tweak the keyboard layout a bit for the new model.

Compared with the One Mix 2S Yoga that I reviewed last year, the One Mix 3 seems to have a little more space between the punctuation keys, the optical touch sensor is now below the space bar instead of in the middle of it, and the Tab key has been moved so the number keys are shifted to the left a bit.

I can’t really tell from the pictures if the new model will be easier to touch type on, but I’m looking forward to trying out the mini laptop in person to find out.

It does look like One Netbook plans to offer at least two color options though: black and white.

The One Mix 3 features an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display with support for a pressure-sensitive digital pen, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, an 8,600 mAh battery, a backlit keyboard, a USB Type-C port, a microSD card reader, and a fingerprint sensor.

It also has an M.2 2242 slot that the company says can be used for a second SSD or a 4G LTE module.

One Netbook has also released a set of images showing several popular smartphones on top of the One Mix 3 to help you get an idea of the laptop’s size (It’s bigger than a Samsung Galaxy Note 9, but still smaller than most laptops on the market).

The little laptop weighs about 1.5 pounds.

There’s still no word on the price, but One Netbook plans to release the laptop soon.

via One Netbook (FB) and One Netbook (Discord)