One Mix 3 mini laptop smiles for the camera (more photos released)

After releasing a series of 7 inch mini-laptops with touchscreen displays and convertible tablet-style designs, One Netbook plans to go big with its next model. Well, a little bigger anyway.
The upcoming One Mix 3 is a convertible notebook with an 8.4 inch display.
The company revealed most key specs a few weeks ago, so we already knew to expect an Intel Core m3-8100Y Amber Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and at least 256GB of storage. But at the time the company only provided a few pictures, so it wasn’t entirely clear what the One Mix 3 actually looked like.
Now a new set of pictures helps flesh out the picture.
The One Mix 3 measures about 8″ x 5.1″ x 0.6″ so there’s not exactly room for a full-sized keyboard. But it does look like One Netbook did tweak the keyboard layout a bit for the new model.
Compared with the One Mix 2S Yoga that I reviewed last year, the One Mix 3 seems to have a little more space between the punctuation keys, the optical touch sensor is now below the space bar instead of in the middle of it, and the Tab key has been moved so the number keys are shifted to the left a bit.
I can’t really tell from the pictures if the new model will be easier to touch type on, but I’m looking forward to trying out the mini laptop in person to find out.
It does look like One Netbook plans to offer at least two color options though: black and white.
The One Mix 3 features an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display with support for a pressure-sensitive digital pen, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, an 8,600 mAh battery, a backlit keyboard, a USB Type-C port, a microSD card reader, and a fingerprint sensor.
It also has an M.2 2242 slot that the company says can be used for a second SSD or a 4G LTE module.
One Netbook has also released a set of images showing several popular smartphones on top of the One Mix 3 to help you get an idea of the laptop’s size (It’s bigger than a Samsung Galaxy Note 9, but still smaller than most laptops on the market).
The little laptop weighs about 1.5 pounds.
There’s still no word on the price, but One Netbook plans to release the laptop soon.
via One Netbook (FB) and One Netbook (Discord)
So cute, so tempting. Now I just need to justify buying one.
That looks sweet, so much better than the 8.9″ thing announced the otherday. The specs look great specs too, real CPU & generous RAM/storage. Any word on battery life?
Can these be bought in the US, How much?
I really like this! The keyboard, while still a bit awkward, looks like the most comfortable of these mini laptops.
How are those little optical trackpoints? I like using physical trackpoints found on the homerow of thinkpads and other business laptops but I’m unsure about the optical trackpoints and it’s placement at the bottom…
I used an optical trackpad on my ancient Viliv N5 and they’re actually very nice. Faster and more accurate than a trackpoint in my opinion. And they don’t have caps that get fingerprint slime on them.
I think 2019 might be the year for me to buy one if these new netbooks.
This once has the most enticing spec sheet so far, and it is also the most attractive one.
However, I’m concerned about the keyboard layout, and the trackpoint, and its odd location. What is so goddamn difficult about using a Thinkpad style trackpoint?
Patents.. licensing.. Do you realize how close IBM/Lenovo works with the government? They defend their IP religiously.. they would never allow a Chinese clone or anyone to sell on US/Euro shores.
Lenovo is China HQ and even IBM has and does a lot of contract research there, so even in China doubt they would be able to clone or infringe on patent.
Lenovo’s specific implementation of the pointing stick is probably patented, but a lot of other companies have made versions of the same thing. Dell and HP sell laptops with pointing sticks. In the past Toshiba, Fujitsu, Acer, Sony, and Asus have as well. (Some of those still might, I don’t know.) There are also a handful of third party USB keyboards with pointing sticks.
Patents only last 14 years as far as I’m aware
I’m guessing the location of the optical touchpad is to mimic a regular touchpad’s location since most people are probably used to that. I personally prefer if they moved it to be between the “g” and “h” keys though. With that, they could even add a middle mouse button.
As for having an actual physical nub, I don’t see why they can’t. There are other notebooks (mostly business notebooks) that have such a thing.
This is the nicest netbook I’ve seen so far in the last few years. Pretty decent upgradibility for the compact size too.
Great looking netbook. I hope the production model doesn’t have any logos too. Really like the matte finish without any logos.
I like the matte black version. I wonder if they include the SIM card slot if you want to add the LTE modem later yourself.
I think it is an interesting little computer. It does not seem to show an operating system. Perhaps any could be used that can be installed via USB port? or installed onto an SD card?