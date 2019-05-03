Next-gen Topjoy Falcon mini-laptop will have an Amber Lake-Y processor

The Topjoy Falcon mini laptop that I previewed last year is just starting to ship, but the folks at Notebook Italia report that Topjoy is already preparing to launch a new model with upgraded specs.

The original Topjoy Falcon features an 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, pen support, a 360-degree hinge, an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 Gemini Lake processor, and 8GB of RAM.

But when Notebook Italia spoke with the folks at Topjoy at the recent Global Sources Electronics Fair, they learned that a new model with a more powerful Intel Amber Lake-Y processor is in the works.

The new model is also being designed by Weibu and there was signage referring to it as a “Pocket Notebook,” so it’s not clear if the new model will be called the Falcon 2 or something else.

But it looks like the new model will feature an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor and a fingerprint sensor built into the computer’s power button.

For now it seems like the rest of the features will remain unchanged, so we can still expect an 8 inch display, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The computer seems to have the same keyboard layout as the first-gen Falcon, which is to say it’s a little roomier than the keyboards on the GPD Pocket 2 or One Netbook One Mix 2S Yoga, but it’s still a bit cramped for comfortable touch typing, and since there’s no room for a normal touchpad, there’s an optical touch sensor in the middle of the space bar instead.

That said, with rivals GPD and One Netbook already offering models with Amber Lake processors, it’s nice to see Topjoy preparing a more powerful model — although I hope the company will continue to offer Gemini Lake versions as well, because it’d be good to continue to see a variety of price points in the newly competitive mini-laptop space.

Notebook Italia reports that Topjoy is also thinking about building a 7 inch model and/or a Windows on ARM model with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 4G LTE connectivity, but the company hasn’t committed to either of those designs yet.

You can find more pictures at Notebook Italia.