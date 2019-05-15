Motorola One Vision is an ultra-wide phone with a 48MP camera and Exynos chip (that’s not US-bound)

The new Motorola One Vision is a smartphone with a 6.3 inch, 2520 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a hole-punch cut-out for the selfie camera, a Samsung Exynos 9609 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS storage.

It’s an Android One device, which means it runs close-to-stock Android software and should get three years of security updates.

And Motorola has no plans to sell the phone in the US. It launched in Brazil today and should be available soon in Mexico and other Latin American countries before hitting Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

The smartphone also features a 48MP rear camera with optical image stabilization, plus a 5MP depth-sensing camera.

There’s a 25MP front-facing camera, a 3,5000 mAh battery and support for TurbowPower fast charging, which allows you to get 7 hours of battery life from a 15 minute charge. The Motorola One Vision also has a microSD card with support for cards up to 512GB.

Motorola says the Motorola One Vision will have a promotional price of €299 (about $335) at launch.

via xda-developers