Liliputing

Moto Z4 is official: $500 smartphone with Moto Mod support

at by 1 Comment

So we kind of saw this coming, but Motorola’s latest smartphone to support Moto Mod add-ons is here.

The Moto Z4 is up for pre-order starting today for $500 and it should ship to customers starting JUne 6th It’ll also be available from Verizon starting June 13th.

The smartphone blends a mix of high-end and mid-range features so you get a 48MP rear camera, for instance, but a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor rather than a more powerful Snapdragon 855 chip. But the key thing that sets Moto Z phones apart from the competition are their support for modular add-ons.

Case in point: at launch Motorola is offering the Moto Z4 bundled with a 360 degree camera Moto Mod. Normally that add-on would cost $200 and it’d probably only appeal to a relatively small group of potential customers. But since Motorola is throwing it in for no additional charge, it might be a nice bonus that could help you decide if you care about 360-degree video.

Verizon customers can also pick up an optional 5G Moto Mod for $200 if you want to sign up for a 5G data plan. Normally that add-on would set you back $350.

Honestly I’m not sure why you’d want to make the move to 5G just yet. But it’s nice to know you could do it in a year or two without buying a new phone.

Other Moto Mods include speakers, batteries, and even projectors.

Here’s a run-down of the Moto Z4’s key specs:

  • 6.4 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel OLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
  • In-display fingerprint sensor
  • 48MP rear camera (with Quad Pixel tech for 12MP low-light photos)
  • 25MP front camera (with Quad Pixel tech for 6.2MP low-light photos)
  • 3,600 mAh battery
  • USB 3.1 Type-C port
  • 15 watt TurboPower charger
  • 3.5mm headphone jack

via Motorola

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Guest
Kary

I I were interesting in 5G (which I am not–at least for a smartphone) I’d wait for it to be built into a phone, not a mod. And if I were interesting in paying $500 for a phone (which I am not) I’d wait for something with a Snapdragon 7xx chipset.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago