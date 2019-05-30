Moto Z4 is official: $500 smartphone with Moto Mod support

So we kind of saw this coming, but Motorola’s latest smartphone to support Moto Mod add-ons is here.

The Moto Z4 is up for pre-order starting today for $500 and it should ship to customers starting JUne 6th It’ll also be available from Verizon starting June 13th.

The smartphone blends a mix of high-end and mid-range features so you get a 48MP rear camera, for instance, but a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor rather than a more powerful Snapdragon 855 chip. But the key thing that sets Moto Z phones apart from the competition are their support for modular add-ons.

Case in point: at launch Motorola is offering the Moto Z4 bundled with a 360 degree camera Moto Mod. Normally that add-on would cost $200 and it’d probably only appeal to a relatively small group of potential customers. But since Motorola is throwing it in for no additional charge, it might be a nice bonus that could help you decide if you care about 360-degree video.

Verizon customers can also pick up an optional 5G Moto Mod for $200 if you want to sign up for a 5G data plan. Normally that add-on would set you back $350.

Honestly I’m not sure why you’d want to make the move to 5G just yet. But it’s nice to know you could do it in a year or two without buying a new phone.

Other Moto Mods include speakers, batteries, and even projectors.

Here’s a run-down of the Moto Z4’s key specs:

6.4 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor

4GB RAM

128GB storage

In-display fingerprint sensor

48MP rear camera (with Quad Pixel tech for 12MP low-light photos)

25MP front camera (with Quad Pixel tech for 6.2MP low-light photos)

3,600 mAh battery

USB 3.1 Type-C port

15 watt TurboPower charger

3.5mm headphone jack

