Liliputing

Lilbits 369: Windows 10 gets cozier with Android phones

at by 2 Comments

Microsoft’s Your Phone app for Windows 10 keeps getting new features. At launch, it was basically a tool for sharing photos and websites between a smartphone and a PC. This year it gained support for mirroring an Android phone screen on your PC and then for displaying smartphone notifications on your computer.

Now Microsoft has announced a whole bunch of new features are on the way — and you can try them out now if you’re a member of the Windows 10 Insider program.

Among other things, there are new accessibility features, support for additional phones, the ability to send GIFs and other images via SMS from your desktop, support for in-line replies and contact image synchronization, and support for syncing over mobile data.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daniel Duncan Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
zdanee

I’ve checked out this android companion app in windows last month and it was borderline useless. It had me download an app on the phone had to give it all the privileges then all it could do was list my most recent 10 messages and my most recently taken 10 photos. It also downscaled the photos to somewhere about 1280×1024 or something similar. It could do screen mirroring, but no input, so I still had to use the phone to do anything beyond gazing at my wonderful lockscreen wallpaper. The latency was also several seconds. There were no settings, no useful functions. I deleted the app from the phone after that. I want to be able to answer calls on the PC, have full control of my messages and gallery, install or remove apps from the phone using the PC interface, maybe make backups and such.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
Daniel Duncan
Guest
Daniel Duncan

i agree zdanee, heard all this news, decided to try it out and see if it would be good for the wife to use, boy was i surprised at how unfriendly it was. i have a moto z2 force and i made the initial connection, but it never sync’ed, did run a long time on the android side but in the end with lack of settings or troubleshooting options, i just deleted everything i had done and went back on my merry way of minimal windows 10 intrusion.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago