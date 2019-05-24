Lilbits 368: Huawei can’t seem to catch a break

In the days since the US put Huawei on an “entities list” and prohibited US companies from doing business with the Chinese tech company, the implications have kept piling up.

A number of companies based outside the US have ceased working with Huawei, including UK-based chip designer Arm since the company uses some technology developed in the US. Now the SD Association has followed suit, which means future Huawei devices may not be able to include SD cards. And several standards-setting bodies have put their relationships with Huawei on hold too, which could limit the company’s influence moving forward if nothing changes.

